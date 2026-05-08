Prince William Will 'Keep an Eye' on 'Troubled Soul' Ex-Prince Andrew Despite His Scandals Since He's Still Family, Claims Royal Author

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Though rumors swirled Prince William was the one who pushed his father, King Charles, to officially strip disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge, the Prince of Wales reportedly has a soft spot for his uncle as well. Royal biographer Robert Hardman shared his stance in a new interview.

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Prince William Allegedly Called Andrew After He Was Stripped of Titles

Source: mega A royal author claimed Prince William was one of a few people who offered condolences to his uncle after he lost his titles.

While he believes there's "no coming back" for the former prince — who has denied the sexual abuse allegations against him — "I still think that [William] is conscious that here is someone who is a very troubled soul and that at least the family does have to keep an eye on him." According to Hardman, despite William's reputation for being a "hardliner," on the day Andrew lost his titles, "Andrew had been very touched when Prince William was one of the few people to call to offer condolences."

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Source: mega The author claimed Prince William will likely 'keep an eye' on Andrew.

Hardman called the father-of-three "thoughtful" and "serious" but pointed out how "he’s particularly concerned about the whole issue of mental health, and that’s something that’s been a key strand of his work." "And I think he understood that his uncle Andrew may have behaved appallingly in many ways over many years. But at the same time, he’s a member of the family," the writer explained to Fox News Digital. "And here was someone who was being completely humiliated, publicly humiliated, degraded, disgraced, handed a punishment that no member of the family has had — to have all their titles taken away, to be effectively un-royal, de-royaled."

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Inside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Scandals

Source: mega Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As OK! reported, Charles announced Andrew was losing his titles last year after Virginia Giuffre shared more details about the alleged sexual relationship she had with the disgraced dad-of-two in her posthumous memoir. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in a statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the announcement continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Andrew Was Arrested in February

Source: mega Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office, as he was accused of relaying confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein.