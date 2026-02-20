Prince William's Pals' Barmy Nickname for Kate Middleton and Her Family Finally Revealed 

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William once watched his friends coin a teasing nickname for Kate Middleton and her famously close family – a label insiders now tell OK! revealed as much about William's world at the time as it did about the Middletons themselves. William, now 43, met Kate, 44, in 2001 when they were first-year students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They began as friends, became housemates and later a couple, building a relationship that has now spanned more than half their lives.

Source: MEGA Prince William's friends reportedly teased Kate Middleton's family.

During those early years, William's circle are said to found Kate's tight-knit family dynamic strikingly different from his own upbringing. Royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed the nickname in her book The Making of a Royal Romance, writing: "William's friends jokingly refer to the close-knit family as 'the OM Middletons,' meaning the 'On Masse Middletons' because they are always together." Nicholl also noted the family's instinct to stick together when under pressure, adding: "The family needed privacy, and the only place to get away from media storm and the paparazzi camped on the doorstep of their home was Mustique." The Middletons – parents Michael and Carole, along with siblings Pippa and James – were already known for operating as a unit during William and Kate's university days. One former acquaintance said: "There was no real malice behind it. William's friends were more intrigued than anything by how inseparable the Middletons were. That kind of family unity was unfamiliar to him then, and the nickname grew out of that curiosity, but it was a bit barmy." Sources say the contrast mattered.

Source: MEGA Prince William's friends allegedly called the Middletons 'On Masse Middletons.'

William had grown up in a royal household shaped by formality, fractured relationships and emotional distance. "Spending time with the Middletons introduced William to a kind of family life he hadn't really experienced before," one palace aide said. "It was lively, dependable and emotionally present, and that difference was obvious to everyone around Wills." That dynamic has only become more visible over time. In 2024, when Kate publicly announced her cancer diagnosis, the Middletons were described as a central source of strength. Her brother James said: "For her and her family, it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family it was a challenging time."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton publicly announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

He added: "Being there for someone is such an important part, and it doesn't necessarily have to be on your terms, and it shouldn't be on your terms. It should be on their terms – unconditional." A friend of the family later said Kate's parents Michael and Carole were "brilliant" throughout her cancer treatment. One royal expert echoed that view, saying William was given "a second family in Carole and Michael." Another insider said: "With hindsight, the nickname given to Kate feels strangely fitting."

Source: MEGA 'The Middletons' traditional, close-knit values are exactly what made William feel so comfortable around them,' a source said.