Kate Middleton 'Looks Better Than Ever' After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Constant Attacks 'Backfired'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their various platforms in America to paint a negative depiction of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but the Princess of Wales' grace continues to prevail.
Public relations expert Eddie Coram James discussed how the Sussexes' various tell-alls only strengthed Kate's reputation.
The Princess of Wales "came out looking better than ever" because she chose to "fly above" the drama.
"Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired, and the Waleses arguably came out looking better than ever," James told an outlet. "As the public broadly sympathized with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it."
While Meghan and Harry have become tabloid regulars, William and Kate have been able to have minimal scandals throughout their marriage.
"And, because the Waleses have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents," the commentator noted.
"The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years," he continued.
Although Meghan and Harry attempted to depict the Wales as rigid, the future king and queen's decision to deal with things privately helped shift the public's focus.
"She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes," James noted. "Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt."
"When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case," he added.
- Kate Middleton Approaches Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drama With 'Dignified Silence'
- 'Vindicated': Meghan Markle's Old Blog Post About Princesses Proves Kate Middleton's 'Suspicion' She Had 'Hang-Up' On Royal Family
- Kate Middleton Is 'Very Concerned' About Meghan Markle’s Rumored Memoir as Details About Their Infamous 'Tiaragate' Scandal Could Be Exposed
OK! previously reported royal commentator Phil Dampier wondered if Meghan would write about Kate if she decided to work on a memoir.
"Harry’s Spare was a best seller and Meghan's would probably sell even more," the commentator said in an interview. "It would also be the ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world and then left."
Dampier explained that fans would want to learn more about Meghan's romance with Harry.
"Harry’s Spare was a best seller and Meghan's would probably sell even more," he shared. "It would also be the ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world and then left."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan and Kate famously argued over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaids dress, and Dampier thinks consumers would enjoy learning more about the infamous spat.
"She would give her side of what really happened between her and Kate in the run-up to the wedding, when each allegedly made the other cry," Dampier shared. "Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start."
James spoke to The Express.