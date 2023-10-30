Kate Middleton 'Looks Better Than Ever' After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Constant Attacks 'Backfired'

Public relations expert Eddie Coram James discussed how the Sussexes' various tell-alls only strengthed Kate's reputation.

The Princess of Wales "came out looking better than ever" because she chose to "fly above" the drama.

"Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired, and the Waleses arguably came out looking better than ever," James told an outlet. "As the public broadly sympathized with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it."