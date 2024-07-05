Prince Harry's Feud With King Charles Reaches a 'Stalemate' as Duke Waits for 'an Apology'
Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship is seemingly strained after the duo failed to reunite during the duke's May trip to London, but will the pair ever reconcile?
“Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the royal family,” a source told an outlet. “It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate.”
In February, Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit Charles after it was revealed he has cancer, but His Majesty was noticeably absent during the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games celebration.
Although Harry has made several trips to his native nation after relocating to California, Meghan Markle hasn't spent time in the region since 2022.
“Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that,” the source said. “It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through — but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time.”
In the past, Harry shared that he hoped the Windsors would be remorseful for how the Duchess of Sussex was treated.
"(Harry) is not going to apologize, at least not while he is still with Meghan," the insider noted. "I really do believe he does her bidding, and she is never going to allow him to apologize to the family.”
OK! previously reported royal experts think Prince William is focused on Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles instead of reconnecting with Harry.
“Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move," Charles Rae told an outlet. “Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be."
“There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge," he added. “After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show… [Harry’s book] Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well."
In Spare, Harry painted Charles as a workaholic and William as ill-tempered.
“There’s too much gone under the bridge now," Rae said in reference to the brothers’ fractured bond. “If they’re going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favorably."
“William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother," Rae noted. "He’s got his wife to look after and his three children."
The Prince of Wales is juggling duties and caring for Kate and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“They are the most important things that are going on," Rae stated. “Any rift in any family is very, very sad. They’re doing it in the full glare of publicity and that’s obviously ten times worse than you falling out with your brother or sister."
“But Harry’s caused an awful lot of pain to various members of the royal family, his father, his brother, his sister-in-law," Rae noted.
