Prince Harry's Feud With King Charles Reaches a 'Stalemate' as Duke Waits for 'an Apology'

“Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the royal family,” a source told an outlet. “It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate.”

In February, Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit Charles after it was revealed he has cancer, but His Majesty was noticeably absent during the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games celebration.