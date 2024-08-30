Prince William Gave Prince Harry the Silent Treatment at Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral
Prince Harry and Prince William attended Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral on Wednesday, August 28, but the siblings reportedly didn't interact at the family gathering — a sign that their feud is far from over.
"Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to speak with," commentator Claire Pearsall told GB News of the tension.
"It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member," she continued. "It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else."
As OK! previously reported, a source was “very happy to confirm both princes were there," but they didn't sit near each other.
"They arrived very discreetly," another source claimed.
“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another attendee shared.
Initially, it was reported that Harry wouldn't attend the gathering to avoid "royal family drama," but in the end, he was able to travel to the U.K. to honor Princess Diana's brother-in-law.
“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support [his aunt] Jane. Of course, he would want to be there," a source told The Daily Beast prior to the ceremony.
“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan," they continued. "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”
Former royal butler Grant Harrold predicted the siblings won't formally reunite unless the Duke of Sussex took accountability for Spare's impact.
“I still think they will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I understand how it happened, family fallouts are common but there’s always part of you that wants to fix it even though it may not be the same relationship as it was before," he added.
William is doing his best to not blab about the drama with his brother so he can prioritize Kate Middleton's health.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed. "Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time."