Prince William Gave Prince Harry the Silent Treatment at Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William attended Lord Robert Fellowes ' funeral on Wednesday, August 28, but the siblings reportedly didn't interact at the family gathering — a sign that their feud is far from over.

"Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to speak with," commentator Claire Pearsall told GB News of the tension.

"It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member," she continued. "It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else."