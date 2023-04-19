Prince William Can Become 'Short-Tempered When Dealing' With Dad King Charles, Royal Biographer Spills

Reports over William's anger are nothing new, as Prince Harry claimed in his memoir that things once became so heated between them that the father-of-three pushed him down.

The Duke of Sussex said the pair was fighting after his brother called Meghan Markle "rude" and "abrasive," when at one point, the Prince of Wales "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."