Prince William Can Become 'Short-Tempered When Dealing' With Dad King Charles, Royal Biographer Spills

prince william short tempered dealing dad king charles
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 18 2023, Published 9:45 p.m. ET

Prince William may be cool, calm and collected when the cameras are around, but royal biographer Robert Jobson insisted that when dealing with family matters privately, he can become quite hot-headed.

Jobson discussed William's personality in his tome Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.

prince william short tempered
Source: mega

"He can be difficult. He is a driven person and that can make him impatient. That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles," he spilled. "The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten."

prince william short tempered
Source: mega

Reports over William's anger are nothing new, as Prince Harry claimed in his memoir that things once became so heated between them that the father-of-three pushed him down.

The Duke of Sussex said the pair was fighting after his brother called Meghan Markle "rude" and "abrasive," when at one point, the Prince of Wales "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

In an interview with with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted of the scenario, "I can pretty much guarantee today, that if I wasn’t doing therapy sessions like I was and being able to process that anger and frustration, that I would’ve fought back, one hundred percent."

prince william short tempered
Source: mega

The father-of-two also discussed the incident while on 60 Minutes.

"It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues, which were based not on reality," he recalled. "And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife. She wasn’t there at the time, but through the things that he was saying."

Page Six obtained the quotes from Jobson's book.

