Prince William 'Turned Into a Fanboy' When He Met With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Prince William's good looks after months of attacking Prince Harry.

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Prince William is working on a diplomatic relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, but some people think the Prince of Wales was a little too excited to get to know the Republican when they met recently.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been a vocal fan of the British monarchy.

"Prince William turned into a fanboy as soon as he saw President Donald Trump," one social media commenter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The world knows the boss man is back."

William and Trump traveled to Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame on Saturday, December 7, but the two men found time to discuss America's ties to the U.K.

OK! previously reported Trump gushed over his time with William.

"He's a very handsome man. Some people look better in person, and he looked great," the politician told reporters.

"I asked him about his wife, and he said she's doing well," Trump said, referring to Kate Middleton's cancer battle. "I also asked about his father, and he said his father is fighting very hard. He loves his father, and he loves his wife, so it's a sad situation."

Source: MEGA

Prince William traveled to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame and met with Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.

In a social media post, William expressed his gratitude for Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis," the future king said on X. "It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project." "Also a pleasure to spend time with @EmmanuelMacron and @realDonaldTrump," he concluded.

Source: MEGA

Prince William is beginning to have a more global role within the royal family.

Although Trump seems to be fond of William, he previously criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Prince of Wales got "a kick" out of spending time with the duke's "archenemy" Trump in Paris, which she "very interesting."

While campaigning for president, Trump hinted at deporting Harry after he confessed to illegal drug use in Spare.

“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News when it comes to getting the duo out of the U.S. “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threatened to 'take action' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The U.S. and the U.K. continue to be allies, but Trump isn't interested in giving the Duke of Sussex special privileges due to his royal status.

“Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," political commentator Andrew Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues."

“Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added, as the Sussexes reportedly snagged a vacation home in the Iberian country.

Despite Trump's eagerness to "take action" against Harry, the couple is expected to stay in California.

"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," King Charles' old butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."

"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."

