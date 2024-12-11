Prince William 'Turned Into a Fanboy' When He Met With Donald Trump

Prince William is working on a diplomatic relationship with President-elect Donald Trump , but some people think the Prince of Wales was a little too excited to get to know the Republican when they met recently.

"Prince William turned into a fanboy as soon as he saw President Donald Trump," one social media commenter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The world knows the boss man is back."

William and Trump traveled to Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame on Saturday, December 7, but the two men found time to discuss America's ties to the U.K.