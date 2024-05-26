Non-Working Royal Princess Beatrice 'Has Been Asked' to Fill in for Kate Middleton as She Battles Cancer: She's 'Comfortable in the Spotlight'
Since there's a shortage of senior royals due to Kate Middleton and King Charles battling cancer, it looks like the family is turning to non-working royals such Princess Beatrice.
According to an insider, Prince Andrew's daughter “has been asked to fill in for Kate and do some appearances for the monarchy this summer.”
Beatrice, 35, “would love for it to become a permanent situation,” added the source. “Beatrice is comfortable in the spotlight and would be overjoyed to become a working royal.”
For her part, Kate, who announced she has cancer in March, is feeling "pressure" to return to her duties, the source added.
However, King Charles is adamant on her feeling better first and foremost.
“He was sympathetic and supportive, insisting she stop worrying and take as much time as is needed," the insider said.
“Her decision to stay in hiding might be shocking to some. But Kate wants to make sure she’s here for her family — and the crown — for a long time," they continued.
As OK! previously reported, Kate fessed up to what was happening behind the scenes when people noticed she hadn't been out in public in some time.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, Charles has had his daughter-in-law's back as they both battle the disease.
"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Christopher Andersen told an outlet about Kate being MIA from events.
"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he shared. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."
Life & Style spoke to the first source.