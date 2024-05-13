King Charles Struggles to Evict Prince Andrew as the Royal Lodge Is in 'Total Disrepair'
Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH in 2022, and in 2023, he was asked to vacate his royal estate, Royal Lodge.
Although Andrew and Prince Harry were asked to vacate their properties, the Duke of York still resides at the Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, causing issues for King Charles.
"Prince Andrew is fighting very hard to remain a senior royal," Pelham Turner alleged in an interview. "The problem is his home is in total disrepair.… I believe Charles feels that spending money on Andrew would not go down well."
"On the other hand, it was allegedly said by the queen on her deathbed to Charles to look after Andrew, who was always thought to be her favorite son," Turner continued. "King Charles is adamant that such a large house, especially if it needs a significant amount of money spent on it, he can only do that for William and [his] children."
Currently, the Royal Lodge's maintenance costs £400,000 ($502,370.12) a year, and with Andrew no longer being a working royal, experts wonder if he can afford to keep the home.
"Even before becoming king, Charles was urging his mother, Queen Elizabeth, to boot Andrew out of his lavish digs," Christopher Andersen alleged.
"But while she was willing to punish Andrew for his involvement with serial s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein by stripping Andrew of his royal duties, Andrew remained her favorite child, and she could not bring herself to evict him from Royal Lodge," Andersen claimed.
As Andrew holds onto the royal privileges he has left, Charles is focused on his health, as His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
"After he became king, Charles began pressuring Andrew to move into more modest quarters at Windsor, but Andrew dug in," Andersen continued. "The disgraced prince has befriended many shady characters over the years, all of whom have deep pockets and might help bail him out financially."
"Thus far, no one has stepped up," the author continued. "Now that he's battling cancer, the king doesn't have the stomach for another skirmish with his brother. It seems inevitable, however, that Andrew will eventually be tossed out on his ear."
British broadcaster Helena Chard shared that the controversial figure doesn't earn enough to preserve the Royal Lodge.
"Prince Andrew no longer receives money from the royal purse and is struggling financially as he is not able to keep up with the repairs required at Royal Lodge," Chard stated. "The financial upkeep of the property is huge."
Charles asked his younger brother to move out of the Royal Lodge, but Chard believes he won't be able to formally kick the former navy pilot out.
"There are whispers that King Charles is now threatening to evict Prince Andrew and possibly move the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family into the prestigious Royal Lodge," Chard noted. "[But] King Charles finds it a struggle to issue harsh ultimatums to family. He also has the added pressure of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s words, ringing in his ears … to look after Prince Andrew."
"I feel that this is the beginning of a debate about all royal properties," she said. "The royal properties will soon be under renewed scrutiny."
