King Charles Struggles to Evict Prince Andrew as the Royal Lodge Is in 'Total Disrepair'

"Prince Andrew is fighting very hard to remain a senior royal," Pelham Turner alleged in an interview. "The problem is his home is in total disrepair.… I believe Charles feels that spending money on Andrew would not go down well."

"On the other hand, it was allegedly said by the queen on her deathbed to Charles to look after Andrew, who was always thought to be her favorite son," Turner continued. "King Charles is adamant that such a large house, especially if it needs a significant amount of money spent on it, he can only do that for William and [his] children."