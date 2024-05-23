Kensington Palace Has 'Serious Concern' Over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Joining the 'Dark Side' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's ties to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could become a conflict of interest for the Windsors.
"There is serious concern at Kensington Palace that Prince Andrew‘s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan. Beatrice and Eugenie are moving across to what one Kensington Palace official described as ‘the dark side,'" Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Still furious that their disgraced father Prince Andrew has not been rehabilitated, Beatrice and Eugenie feel like outcasts, their sense of abandonment made worse by King Charles’ refusal to allow them to be part of the inner group of working royals," Quinn continued.
Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William changed when he moved to the U.S., but he continues to spend time with the York sisters.
"With the complete breakdown of relations with his father and brother, Harry feels that Beatrice and Eugenie are among the very few members of the family who are sympathetic to the position he finds himself in," Quinn noted. "He has always been fond of his cousins, but they are now more important to him than they have ever been."
Despite the Duke of Sussex being close to Eugenie and Beatrice, the princesses didn't attend his Invictus Games celebration in London.
"They [Beatrice and Eugenie] would not have been expected to be there because that would have been a sign of a split in the royal family," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "You would have had royals there, some there and not others, that would have been seized on."
"If you had any members of the royal family going it would have been perceived as a split," he explained. "There would have been no way Beatrice and Eugenie would have attended an event like that without The King's consent."
After Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses, the Sussexes' absence was greatly felt, and many royal watchers wonder if Beatrice and Eugenie could take their place. OK! previously reported a former royal butler believes the Yorks aren't willing to take on royal duties.
“Princess Eugenie is probably cautious to step up to royal duties because it does take up your whole life," Grant Harrold told an outlet.
“I’ve seen the schedules, and you can’t switch it on and off," he continued.
Currently, Eugenie works as an art director, while Beatrice is a tech strategist.
“Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties," Harrold explained.
“As times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family," he added.
But Marlene Koenig thinks the royals "may not want" to take on being senior members within The Firm.
"This is unlikely," Koenig told GB News. "The princesses have their own careers and families. They have known since the late 1990s that they would not become working royals."
"This was due to a decision made by the then Way Ahead group, which included senior royals and other officials," she added.
