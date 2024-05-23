Kensington Palace Has 'Serious Concern' Over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Joining the 'Dark Side' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Despite the Duke of Sussex being close to Eugenie and Beatrice, the princesses didn't attend his Invictus Games celebration in London.

"They [Beatrice and Eugenie] would not have been expected to be there because that would have been a sign of a split in the royal family," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "You would have had royals there, some there and not others, that would have been seized on."

"If you had any members of the royal family going it would have been perceived as a split," he explained. "There would have been no way Beatrice and Eugenie would have attended an event like that without The King's consent."