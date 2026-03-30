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Princess Beatrice's 'Top-Secret' Visit With Disgraced Dad Andrew Exposed Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles: Report

image split of Princess Beatrice and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice reportedly visited ex-Prince Andrew at Sandringham Estate amid rumored marriage troubles.

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March 30 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

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Princess Beatrice reportedly visited her disgraced father, the former Prince Andrew, at his new home on the Sandringham Estate recently.

The York princess, 37, apparently had an under-the-radar meeting with Andrew, 66, amid rumored marriage issues with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

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Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Is Trying to Keep Princess Beatrice Away From Ex-Prince Andrew

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image of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reportedly having marriage issues.

A source recently told Daily Mail how Beatrice's "top-secret" reunion with the former Duke of York may not have been known to Edoardo, 42.

He allegedly has been trying to “keep Bea distant from her parents” and is “convinced she needs to make her own life.”

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image of prince Andrew and daughters
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is currently residing at the Sandringham Estate.

The insider added the Italian aristocrat is “trying to keep her from the royal family more generally” to help avoid “­facing a lot of awkward questions.”

“She is lacking much of a ­support network. She was hyper-dependent on her mother and sister, although they aren't in easy contact just now,” the source continued. “She is quite ­isolated, especially with Edo away just now.”

"Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through. She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away," the insider dished about the couple's relationship.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Month

image of York family
Source: MEGA

'Beatrice is lacking much of a ­support network,' a source said.

Andrew's friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused much heartache for Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 36.

The Royal Navy veteran was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office in correlation to his dealings with the s-- trafficker.

As a result of Andrew's scandals, Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly won't be joining the rest of the royal family for Easter later this week.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Will Not Be Attending Easter Service With The Firm

image of king Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly agreed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie should not attend Easter services.

The choice not to attend church services for the spring holiday with The Firm was allegedly made in agreement with King Charles, with the Yorks making alternative plans to celebrate.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who joined the royals for Christmas at Sandringham last year, are still expected to attend future events with the Windsor clan. However, they will not be in attendance at the Royal Ascot in June.

"I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year," a friend told Daily Mail about the snub. "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

Charles, 77, Queen Camilla and other members of the family are set to go to the Easter Matins church service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 5.

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