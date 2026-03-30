Princess Beatrice's 'Top-Secret' Visit With Disgraced Dad Andrew Exposed Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles: Report

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Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Is Trying to Keep Princess Beatrice Away From Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reportedly having marriage issues.

A source recently told Daily Mail how Beatrice's "top-secret" reunion with the former Duke of York may not have been known to Edoardo, 42. He allegedly has been trying to “keep Bea distant from her parents” and is “convinced she needs to make her own life.”

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is currently residing at the Sandringham Estate.

The insider added the Italian aristocrat is “trying to keep her from the royal family more generally” to help avoid “­facing a lot of awkward questions.” “She is lacking much of a ­support network. She was hyper-dependent on her mother and sister, although they aren't in easy contact just now,” the source continued. “She is quite ­isolated, especially with Edo away just now.” "Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through. She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away," the insider dished about the couple's relationship.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Month

Source: MEGA 'Beatrice is lacking much of a ­support network,' a source said.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Will Not Be Attending Easter Service With The Firm

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly agreed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie should not attend Easter services.