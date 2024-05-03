'Fiesty' Princess Charlotte Knows How to 'Put Her Brothers in Their Place'

"She's not only third in line to the throne, but she's quite a feisty little girl," royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News. "And she at times does put her brothers, including George, who one day will be king, in their place."

"She tells them off when she needs to. She was dubbed at nursery school as the warrior princess," Rae continued. "She's all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to."