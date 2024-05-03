'Fiesty' Princess Charlotte Knows How to 'Put Her Brothers in Their Place'
Princess Charlotte recently celebrated her ninth birthday on Thursday, May 2, and royal experts believe the youngster is bossy toward her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.
"She's not only third in line to the throne, but she's quite a feisty little girl," royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News. "And she at times does put her brothers, including George, who one day will be king, in their place."
"She tells them off when she needs to. She was dubbed at nursery school as the warrior princess," Rae continued. "She's all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to."
OK! previously reported Claudia Joseph predicted Kate Middleton's cancer announcement will change how the brood celebrates special occasions.
“Usually Kate will stay up into the early hours and make the children's cakes," Joseph told an outlet. “It depends how well she's feeling, I imagine whether she will do that, or William might even make the cake, for all we know.”
“I think this birthday is going to be very unusual for all the children this year because obviously, Kate's having treatment for cancer," Joseph noted. “I think that this is going to be a very low-key birthday for Charlotte."
Kate surprised fans when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in an Instagram video, resulting in the Princess of Wales asking for "privacy" during the difficult period.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Aside from Kate's health being a priority, Joseph thinks she and Prince William want to keep their youngsters humble.
“I think that obviously the Wales children have a very privileged lifestyle," the commentator stated. “They have access to lots of palaces. And there are lots of very nice gifts they've been given over their lifetime but William and Kate are very keen to give their children the simple pleasures in life."
“That's what matters to them most. That's how Kate was brought up," she added. “They won't be extravagant gifts, they'll be fun gifts, outdoorsy, they're keen on the great outdoors, as we all know."