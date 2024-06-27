OK Magazine
Scene Stealer: 15 Times Princess Charlotte Was the Star of The Show

all the times princess charlotte stole the show
By:

Jun. 27 2024

Princess Charlotte Is Growing Up Beautifully

Princess Charlotte turned heads at the Trooping the Colour 2024 ceremony. She joined the celebration to mark King Charles' official birthday.

A Special Way to Mark Her 7th Birthday

Kate Middleton took a photo of Princess Charlotte in Norfolk to celebrate her seventh birthday.

Royals Can Have Tantrums, Too

In a snap when the royal family departed Germany from Hamburg Airport, the mom-of-three was seen dealing with Princess Charlotte, who was having a tantrum at the time.

…And They Can Also Be Funny!

During Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Prince William's only daughter left everyone laughing by making faces.

Princess Charlotte Joined Her Parents at an Event

A lively Princess Charlotte made silly faces while watching the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Princess Charlotte Can Be a Fashionista

Princess Charlotte rocked her red outfit when the royal family attended the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, in 2023.

Princess Charlotte Was Into the Game

The 9-year-old royal looked enthusiastic while cheering at The 2023 Wimbledon Championships with her mom and younger brother, Prince George.

She Shared Her Warm Smile With Everyone

During the Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, Princess Charlotte greeted the crowd alongside Prince George and Prince Louis. She beamed a bright smile while looking at the attendees of the event.

Princess Charlotte Participated in Their Parents' Visit

Princess Charlotte showed her talent in archery during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, Berkshire, as part of the Big Help Out.

Princess Charlotte Effortlessly Showed Her Beauty

She had a scene-stealing moment after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey. At the time, she sported a white cape and dress with silk crepe and satin stitch embroidery.

Princess Charlotte completed her look with a stunning headpiece.

Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren Showed Love for Queen Elizabeth II

Kensington Palace released a photograph taken by the Princess of Wales before Queen Elizabeth II's death. The young royals surrounded the then-monarch and smiled brightly at the camera.

Princess Charlotte Prepared for School

The three siblings wore their uniforms again before the first day of the new school year at Lambrook School. Prince William and Kate accompanied them along the way.

Princess Charlotte Wanted the Balloons!

Princess Charlotte and the whole family attended a children's party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada. Prince William and Kate's only daughter was pictured having fun while trying to reach the balloons displayed at the venue.

She Had a Delightful Presence at an Event

Princess Charlotte showed her cheeky side when her parents participated at The King’s Cup. She teased someone by playfully sticking her tongue out at the time.

They Had Fun at the Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis were pictured covering their ears and laughing during the Trooping the Colour.

