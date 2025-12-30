Princess Diana's Astrologer Predicts Queen Camilla Will 'Step Back From Duties' in 2026 as Her Dynamic With King Charles Will Be 'Rewritten'
The stars are aligning for Queen Camilla in 2026.
The late Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, revealed what's in store on the royal front next year.
Queen Camilla Could 'Step Back' From Duties to Make Way for Younger Royals
"She will feel a big shift with Pluto's presence on the relationship angle of her chart," Frank explained to HELLO! magazine.
The clairvoyant noted how her marriage to King Charles will be transformed come 2026 as the new year will "mark a turning point in the dynamics between King, country and Queen."
"The dynamics of her relationship with Charles as a King and husband, and the requirements of being Queen, are being rewritten this year," she said.
"Her role will be clearly defined from April onwards with a firm strategy in place. She will step back from duties that the younger royals could perform," she went on.
However, the former Duchess of Cornwall, 78, will still be "a powerful force" behind the throne — and will still provide great support to The Crown.
"Camilla's own priorities and her personal needs for time and space become clearly visible in May and again over the Autumn period. In July, both she and the King put on a strong centre-stage royal show. Yet October requires time for self-care and greater retreat," Frank added.
She further stated how Charles' relationships, both in private and with the public, will be "transformed."
King Charles Is Currently Battling Cancer
The former Prince of Wales is currently going through a trying time in his life, as he was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year.
Charles has been scaling back his royal engagements in the last few months, however, he gave a joyful update on his illness earlier this month.
In a special video message that was broadcasted as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign, he gave a televised statement about how doctors are decreasing his cancer treatments in 2026.
The Monarch's Treatment Will Be Reduced in 2026
"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming," he said in his speech. "Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams — and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."
"Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,' my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," the King added. "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."