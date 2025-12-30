Princess Diana's Astrologer Predicts Queen Camilla Will 'Step Back From Duties' in 2026 as Her Dynamic With King Charles Will Be 'Rewritten'

Article continues below advertisement

The stars are aligning for Queen Camilla in 2026. The late Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, revealed what's in store on the royal front next year.

Queen Camilla Could 'Step Back' From Duties to Make Way for Younger Royals

Source: MEGA Astrologer Debbie Frank predicts that King Charles and Queen Camilla's relationship will change.

"She will feel a big shift with Pluto's presence on the relationship angle of her chart," Frank explained to HELLO! magazine. The clairvoyant noted how her marriage to King Charles will be transformed come 2026 as the new year will "mark a turning point in the dynamics between King, country and Queen." "The dynamics of her relationship with Charles as a King and husband, and the requirements of being Queen, are being rewritten this year," she said. "Her role will be clearly defined from April onwards with a firm strategy in place. She will step back from duties that the younger royals could perform," she went on.

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla could be taking a step back from her royal duties in 2026.

However, the former Duchess of Cornwall, 78, will still be "a powerful force" behind the throne — and will still provide great support to The Crown. "Camilla's own priorities and her personal needs for time and space become clearly visible in May and again over the Autumn period. In July, both she and the King put on a strong centre-stage royal show. Yet October requires time for self-care and greater retreat," Frank added. She further stated how Charles' relationships, both in private and with the public, will be "transformed."

King Charles Is Currently Battling Cancer

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla is still a powerful driving force behind the throne, the expert said.

The former Prince of Wales is currently going through a trying time in his life, as he was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year. Charles has been scaling back his royal engagements in the last few months, however, he gave a joyful update on his illness earlier this month. In a special video message that was broadcasted as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign, he gave a televised statement about how doctors are decreasing his cancer treatments in 2026.

The Monarch's Treatment Will Be Reduced in 2026

Source: MEGA King Charles announced he was suffering from cancer last year.