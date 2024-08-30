Princess Diana Left Sophie Wessex 'in Tears' After the Late Royal Called Her 'Little Miss Goody Two Shoes'

In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her awkward first introduction with Kate and Prince William and hinted they weren't the most welcoming.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the mom-of-two added.