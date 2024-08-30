or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Diana Princess of Wales
OK LogoROYALS

Princess Diana Left Sophie Wessex 'in Tears' After the Late Royal Called Her 'Little Miss Goody Two Shoes'

princess diana left sophie wessex crying calling goody two shoes
Source: MEGA

Sophie Wessex was often compared to Princess Diana during the early stages of her royal career.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sophie Wessex is one of the British monarchy's background players, but the Duchess of Edinburgh made enough of an impact on Princess Diana that the two appeared to form a rivalry.

According to journalist Emma Cook, Wessex was once "left in tears at Diana’s comments and actions" after the late royal called her sister-in-law "little miss goody two shoes."

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana left sophie wessex crying calling goody two shoes
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in a 1997 car crash.

Wessex and Diana weren't the only royal rivalries in recent years, as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton struggled to bond during the actress' time in the U.K. As OK! previously reported, Prince Harry discussed the two wives clashing in Spare.

"... Controversy. Something about Meg showing support for #metoo, and Kate not showing support — via their outfits? I think that was the gist, though who can say? It wasn't real," Harry wrote in his memoir of how they were first pitted against each other. "But I think that it had Kate on edge, while putting her and everyone else on notice that she was now going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg."

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana left sophie wessex crying calling goody two shoes
Source: MEGA

Sophie Wessex married Prince Edward in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her awkward first introduction with Kate and Prince William and hinted they weren't the most welcoming.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the mom-of-two added.

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana left sophie wessex crying calling goody two shoes
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle branded Kate Middleton as 'formal.'

MORE ON:
Diana Princess of Wales
Article continues below advertisement

In recent months, Kate has been focused on her cancer treatment, but insiders claimed the Prince of Wales was annoyed with the statement the Sussexes released after the princess announced her condition, as in private, Kate is typically referred to as "Catherine," so the use of her public nickname was seen as insensitive.

“The fact that Harry and Meghan were unable to bring themselves to use her chosen name, even when they were sending her get-well-soon messages after her cancer diagnosis, was noted," a friend told an outlet. "William takes offense at people calling Catherine ‘Kate,’ because she has asked to be known as Catherine. It’s a fairly simple wish to respect. I’m sure Meghan wouldn’t like it if William started publicly calling her ‘Meghan Markle.’"

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana left sophie wessex crying calling goody two shoes
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton clashed during the duchess' time in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

“Of course, it’s an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons," a source noted. "Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife’s cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation."

“No one’s saying it’s responsible for all the trouble, but deliberately calling someone by a name they don’t like is just bloody rude," they added. "If Harry and Meghan were serious about healing their issue, a good first step would be to call her Catherine.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Daily Express obtained the quotes by Cook.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.