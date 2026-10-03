Princess Diana's Brother Speaks Out on Claim King Charles Was 'in Love With His Valet': 'It Was Quite Jarring'

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Princess Diana and King Charles Were Married for 15 Years

Source: MEGA Princess Diana once claimed King Charles was 'in love with his valet.'

The Princess of Wales — who died in 1997 at the age of 36 — allegedly told her brother the jaw-dropping piece of information over lunch one day. She also revealed to Spencer at the time she was planning to divorce Charles, 77. Diana and the monarch were married from 1981 until 1996, and they shared two sons together: Prince William and Prince Harry.

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Charles Spencer Didn't Prod Princess Diana for More Information About King Charles

Source: @KATIECOURIC/YOUTUBE Charles Spencer spoke with Katie Couric recently about his new book.

"And then she said this line, which I put in the book, which was, 'My husband's in love with his valet,'" Spencer said during the Thursday, October 1, interview on Couric's podcast "Next Question." "We didn't push that any further, because the headline was, 'I'm getting divorced.' So I remember that, what she said though, because it was quite a jarring thing," the British peer went on.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

He also noted he didn't press Diana for any names or details, recalling: "There were no names mentioned then or afterwards." Couric, 69, then asked whether Spencer believed the valet was a male individual. "I suppose there are female valets, but it would more normally be a male," Spencer said. The journalist then highlighted how Diana would've been aware of Charles' longtime affair with Queen Camilla, 79, at the same time the rumors of the sovereign's alleged relationship with a valet surfaced. "So it was the valet and Camilla?" the anchorwoman wondered. "I'm just trying to follow this."

Princess Diana Told Her Brother She Was Planning to Divorce King Charles

Source: @KATIECOURIC/YOUTUBE Princess Diana told Charles Spencer she wanted to divorce King Charles over lunch one afternoon.