ROYAL FAMILY NEWS In New Book, Charles Spencer Says Princess Diana's Love for William and Harry Saved Her From Suicide Source: MEGA Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, stated in his new book that his late sister contemplated suicide more than once. OK! Staff Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:40 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Charles Spencer claimed in his new book that Princess Diana contemplated suicide more than once. However, the thought of her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, stopped her from going through with it. The Earl published his new memoir about his late sister, titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, on September 22. While he made several explosive claims in the book, one of them reflected on the late Princess' battle with mental health.

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Charles Spencer Shared Details of Princess Diana's Mental Health Struggles

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer claimed that Princess Diana's love for Prince William and Prince Harry stopped her from taking her own life.

Per Radar Online, the Earl wrote in the book, “It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all.” “Her love for her sons stopped her from going further,” he added. He also noted that his late sister often felt “isolated and trapped” in her marriage to then-Prince of Wales.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer accused King Charles of making critical comments about Princess Diana in his new book.

Per Charles, the King “seemed always to wish she was nearer to 35, in character and outlook.” He also alleged that Diana “believed that her husband was sometimes too busy for her, and on other occasions that he was critical.”

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Princess Diana Admitted to Her Deteriorating Mental Health During Her Marriage to King Charles

Source: MEGA Princess Diana once alleged that King Charles had a bracelet made for now Queen Camilla before their wedding.

Source: MEGA Princess Diana once admitted that she 'was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades' due to being depressed.