In New Book, Charles Spencer Says Princess Diana's Love for William and Harry Saved Her From Suicide
Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:40 a.m. ET
Charles Spencer claimed in his new book that Princess Diana contemplated suicide more than once.
However, the thought of her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, stopped her from going through with it.
The Earl published his new memoir about his late sister, titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, on September 22.
While he made several explosive claims in the book, one of them reflected on the late Princess' battle with mental health.
Charles Spencer Shared Details of Princess Diana's Mental Health Struggles
Per Radar Online, the Earl wrote in the book, “It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all.”
“Her love for her sons stopped her from going further,” he added.
He also noted that his late sister often felt “isolated and trapped” in her marriage to then-Prince of Wales.
Per Charles, the King “seemed always to wish she was nearer to 35, in character and outlook.”
He also alleged that Diana “believed that her husband was sometimes too busy for her, and on other occasions that he was critical.”
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Princess Diana Admitted to Her Deteriorating Mental Health During Her Marriage to King Charles
The late Princess of Wales opened up about her mental health issues herself in her interviews with royal biographer Andrew Morton.
In the recordings, Diana stated that she struggled with eating disorders and that the King’s critical comments about her body fueled her struggles more.
She also reflected on the then-Prince’s relationship with now Queen Camilla, alleging that he had a bracelet made for her just weeks ahead of their wedding.
“We stayed up there [at Balmoral] from August to October. I got terribly, terribly thin,” she recalled during such an interview.
“People started commenting: 'Your bones are showing.' By October, I was in a very bad way,” she continued.
“I was so depressed, and I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades. It rained and rained and rained,” she added.
“I came down early [to London] to seek treatment, not because I hated Balmoral, but because I was in such a bad way,” she further explained.
“He'd found the virgin, the sacrificial lamb, and in a way he was obsessed with me,” she commented about her ex-husband.
“But it was hot and cold, hot and cold. You never knew what mood it was going to be—up and down, up and down,” the late Princess remarked.