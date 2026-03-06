or
'Loose Cannon' Sarah Ferguson May Publish Royal Family 'Tell-All' Since She's 'Desperate' for Money After Jeffrey Epstein Ties Were Exposed

Sarah Ferguson has a 'track record regarding lack of restraint,' a royal expert spilled.

March 6 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET

Though Sarah Ferguson technically hasn't been part of the British monarchy since she and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finalized their divorce in 1996, she's recently become persona non grata to society after her and Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein were fully exposed.

In fact, the mother-of-two hasn't been seen since Andrew's February 19 arrest, in which he was accused of leaking confidential information to Epstein while working as a trade envoy for the U.K.

Sarah Ferguson Poses a 'Risk to the Monarchy'

Royal experts think Sarah Ferguson could write a memoir about the royal family since she's 'desperate' for money.

"Each and every revolting revelation regarding Fergie simply reinforces the public perception of her as a greedy, tasteless, selfish risk to the monarchy," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told a news outlet in a new interview.

Though there's "no" chance of a "comeback" with the royal family this time around, "there will always be someone willing to pay for her tawdry tale, which makes her a further risk, particularly given her track record regarding lack of restraint," Fordwich said.

Sarah Ferguson Could Write a Memoir

The Epstein files revealed Sarah Ferguson was closer with the pedophile than she told the public.

So far, Ferguson hasn't said anything scandalous about the monarchy, but the royal expert claimed the "loose cannon" becomes "more and more desperate by the day."

"Therefore, her self-made financial crisis and resulting fallout from her self-indulgent lavish lifestyle, in addition to the humiliation and public shunning regarding Epstein, no doubt make her consideration of a cash‑in memoir her last resort," Fordwich explained.

The mother-of-two is a threat to the monarchy since she 'knows where the bodies are buried.'

British photographer Helena Chard agreed, nothing Ferguson "knows where the bodies are buried" after spending so many years with the royal family.

"With the total collapse of her previous commercial ventures and with resilience and tenacity, she quite possibly could do further damage to the monarchy with a high-stakes 'tell-all' production and more to appease her financial woes and finally giving her financial security," said the podcast host.

Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson allegedly tried to have lunch with her daughters and Jeffrey Epstein after he was released from jail.

As OK! reported, the former Duchess of York was caught lying about her relationship with Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while in prison before his s-- trafficking trial began.

In a shocking 2009 email exposed in the Epstein files, Ferguson allegedly made plans to have lunch with the financier and her two daughters not long after he was released from prison on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Ferguson also got Princess Beatrice involved in the drama, as in 2011, she claimed her daughter "witnessed" her call with a journalist in which she swore she wasn't friends with the pedophile.

Andrew's friendship with Epstein was well-documented, and one of the latter's s-- trafficking victims accused the former royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

In a 2009 email, the former Duchess of York wrote to the financier, 'I am at your service. Just marry me.'

The children's author also appeared to have romantic feelings for Epstein, as in 2009, she wrote in an email to him, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

