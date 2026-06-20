Politics Pulitzer Prize Board Members Tired of Donald Trump Acting Like He's 'Above the Law’ Source: MEGA The Pulitzer Prize Board blasted Donald Trump for using his office to avoid complying with requests in his defamation lawsuit. Lesley Abravanel June 20 2026, Updated 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a Florida court filing, the Pulitzer Prize Board blasted President Donald Trump for "acting like he's above the law," asking a judge to compel the president to respond to outstanding discovery requests in his ongoing defamation lawsuit, or to pause the case until his term ends, citing his failure to produce "a single written response or document" despite multiple extensions. The Pulitzer Prize Board, defending their refusal to rescind awards given to The New York Times and The Washington Post for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election, expressed extreme frustration with the delays. The Board noted that, although they have engaged in robust discovery, Trump has yet to provide the requested written responses or documents. Trump’s legal team has repeatedly asked for more time, citing the heavy demands of his official presidential duties.

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Source: MEGA The Pulitzer Prize Board blasted President Donald Trump for 'acting like he's above the law.'

Attorneys for Pulitzer blasted Trump’s lawyers for demanding an "extraordinary 150-day extension" in January so the president, allegedly busy with his "current official duties," could respond "in one fell swoop." The Board argued in a filing in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court that if Trump cannot meet his responsibilities as a plaintiff while acting as president, the lawsuit must be stayed until his term concludes. Seeking to test Trump's claims of emotional and reputational harm, the Board has demanded aggressive documentation — including his tax returns from the last decade, unredacted versions of the Robert Mueller report and his personal medical and psychological files.

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Source: MEGA Attorneys said the POTUS has intentionally used the office of the presidency to shield himself from complying with the lawsuit.

"Despite these extraordinary extensions for his discovery responses, Plaintiff has yet to produce a single written response or document. Defendants, on the other hand, have engaged in robust discovery. Over the last year, Defendants have reviewed more than 71,000 records and produced more than 124,000 pages of documents. In addition, six Defendants have sat for merits depositions, two more will be deposed in the next three weeks, and additional Defendants will soon be scheduled to sit for depositions by the end of September," the filing said. The attorneys said that the octogenarian POTUS has intentionally used the office of the presidency to shield himself from complying with the lawsuit.

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Source: MEGA The judge wants the president to respond to the case.

"In other words, Plaintiff's position is that the Constitution does not permit this Court to rule against him," the filing noted. "Defendants respectfully submit that Plaintiff's position, that he is above the law even as he opts to pursue affirmative claims in his personal capacity, cannot be correct." The frustrated board asked the judge to either pause this case until Trump is out of office or to order him to respond to discovery requests by July 1. "Plaintiff has chosen to file a civil suit in this Court, and in doing so, he has committed to satisfying the obligations imposed on every other litigant appearing before this Court. If he cannot live up to those responsibilities while also faithfully executing the Office of President of the United States, then the case must be stayed until Plaintiff's term in office has concluded," they said.

Source: MEGA Observers following the case blasted the president on social media.