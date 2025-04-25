or
Queen Camilla's Sister Annabel Elliot 'Finds It Impossible' to Curtsy Before Her Majesty Despite Her Royal Status

Source: mega

Queen Camilla's sister is proud of how she transitioned 'beautifully' into the royal family.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Despite Queen Camilla’s royal status, her sister, Annabel Elliot, refuses to curtsy before Her Majesty. In a new publication by royal biographer Robert Hardman, Elliot revealed her stance on the longstanding protocol.

According to Hardman, when he discussed curtsying with the Queen’s sister, she revealed she “still finds it impossible” to do so before Camilla, who is one year older than her.

Source: mega

Annabel Elliot is one year younger than her sister.

Historically, women are expected to curtsy before the King and Queen the first time they greet them on any given day. Men, however, are asked to give a neck bow to the duo upon greeting them, and a handshake is also accepted.

Despite this, the official website of the royal family states the rule has since been relaxed. “There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms,” the site reads.

Source: mega

Men as supposed to neck bow before the King and Queen.

Elliot also discussed with Hardman how she felt Camilla successfully merged herself into the royal family. “I think she’s transitioned beautifully, actually. I mean, I sometimes look at her, and I can’t really believe it,” she shared.

Though Camilla married King Charles in April 2005, she didn’t become Queen Consort until September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died. Her Majesty was officially declared Queen Camilla in May 2023.

Source: mega

Prince Harry has been estranged from King Charles since he stepped down as a senior royal.

The King and Queen just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy. Though Charles appeared healthy during their vacation, he is currently battling cancer.

Due to the side effects of its treatment, Charles was admitted to a hospital in March but has since returned to his royal duties; however, some members of the family aren’t happy with the lack of detail they’ve been given about his diagnosis.

In particular, Prince Harry, who has been estranged from Charles since he left the monarchy in February 2020, has been left in the dark about his dad's prognosis.

Source: mega

British broadcaster Helena Chard said there are 'huge trust issues' within the royal family.

According to British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, there are “huge trust issues” within the royal family, preventing Harry from being included in what’s going on with Charles.

“King Charles refuses to be caught up in the probable legal jeopardy that could play out if he shared any communication with Prince Harry… When will Harry realize that King Charles cannot and will not aid his requests?" Chard questioned to Fox News.

“The royal family will not release personal information to Prince Harry for fear of him regurgitating the information to the media,” Chard detailed before calling out Harry for his unstable state of mind. “As long as litigious, paranoid, warring Prince Harry keeps fighting with the world, the royal family, and especially King Charles, will keep a suitable distance from him."

