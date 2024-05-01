King Charles Returning to Public Duties Is a 'Relief' for Queen Camilla

Before Charles returned to duties, Camilla and Prince William were the forward-facing leaders of The Crown, as His Majesty and Kate Middleton focused on their well-being.

"She's looking amazing and very energized. But behind the scenes, she must have been so concerned about her husband," Bond said in reference to Camilla attending a gathering with Charles.

"So to be out together as a dual act, I think would have been a great relief for her. She just is absolutely his rock and keeps him grounded and keeps him cheerful."