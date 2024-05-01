King Charles Returning to Public Duties Is a 'Relief' for Queen Camilla
King Charles returned to "forward-facing duties" on Tuesday, April 30, at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London after taking a step back due to his cancer diagnosis.
According to a royal expert, Charles' ability to work is providing comfort for Queen Camilla.
"I think what a relief, actually for Camilla. She's been flying solo for the last four months and heading up the royal family, keeping the show on the road," Jennie Bond told GB News.
"I think everybody, well, I know not everybody in the country, would concede that she's done it pretty magnificently and that she's appeared to thrive on it," Bond added.
Before Charles returned to duties, Camilla and Prince William were the forward-facing leaders of The Crown, as His Majesty and Kate Middleton focused on their well-being.
"She's looking amazing and very energized. But behind the scenes, she must have been so concerned about her husband," Bond said in reference to Camilla attending a gathering with Charles.
"So to be out together as a dual act, I think would have been a great relief for her. She just is absolutely his rock and keeps him grounded and keeps him cheerful."
OK! previously reported Bond discussed Charles' balancing his public life and his cancer battle.
"The King is being more than monitored. He's been treated," Jennie Bond told GB News. "In fact, he was having a treatment just yesterday afternoon. He confided in one of the patients that he was having his treatment."
"We don't know what treatment that is, but he did discuss the cold cap, which is used during chemotherapy with another patient. Maybe that's what he's having," the commentator explained. "But certainly, the treatment is ongoing."
Aside from getting back to his responsibilities, Bond noticed Charles' attire.
"He was wearing his favorite tie, it is his C-Rex tie," Bond noted. "It's got little dinosaurs on it. And he wears that when he's feeling pretty cheerful."
"I haven't actually been in his wardrobe, but he has lots of very beautiful silk ties. And he does take special pride in wearing particular ties," Bond explained. "Obviously on ceremonial occasions, he wears the appropriate tie, but this is a rather amusing one. It's got little dinosaurs."
"So it's a play on C-Rex, and I think we can deduce from that he was feeling a little bit playful, certainly upbeat," she added.
Charles' appearance was a part of his new role as the patron of Cancer Research U.K., and he discussed his health with patients.
"I've got to have my treatment this afternoon as well," Charles told a woman while she underwent chemotherapy.
"I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad," Charles admitted when asked about his health.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Buckingham Palace announced days before the gathering that Charles would go back to his role.
“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.