King Charles Is 'Still Very Much in Charge' Despite Taking a Step Back From Public Engagements Amid Cancer Treatments
King Charles is focused on his cancer battle, and he's expected to take a step back from his public platform going. forward.
However, Charles met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and royal experts believe the dignitaries' meeting showed that His Majesty is still a leader despite his current health challenges.
"The long, firm handshake with his PM plus the way he lowered himself into his chair with perfect balance and both hands on his knees rather than steadying himself on the arms of the chair suggested the King is keen to be seen as eager and able to continue with his duties since his cancer diagnosis. His active gesticulation as he sat and chatted to Rishi suggested a man still very much in charge," Judi James told an outlet.
During Charles and Sunak's chat, His Majesty was visibly overcome with emotions when talking about the support he's received as of late.
A palace insider clarified that Charles will still take on office tasks during his break from engagements.
"It's very much a case of business as usual for the King," the insider revealed. "His Majesty is continuing with private business in parallel with his regular treatment in as normal a way as possible."
"He is certainly keen to be seen and reassure people that he is doing well and the mood music is very much a case of 'Keep King and Carry On,'" they continued.
During Charles and Sunak's interaction, the former got emotional talking about his illness.
"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," Charles told Sunak during their meeting on Wednesday, February 21, adding the letters "reduced me to tears most of the time."
"We're all behind you, the country's behind you," Sunak told His Majesty.
Due to Charles' willingness to publicize his health woes, he's brought awareness to the disease.
"I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities," His Majesty shared. "Many of which I've been patron for years."
In the former Prince of Wales' first statement since announcing his condition, he was appreciative of the world's ability to root for him.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles penned in a Monday, February 10, Instagram caption. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he penned. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
