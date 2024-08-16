Queen Camilla 's son, Tom Parker-Bowles , has a unique nickname for King Charles , as the two royals attempted to blend their families.

The title came from Camilla after she used the codename for the then-Prince of Wales when he would visit her home.

"But it's not any sort of obligation, it's just a nickname really, like Bob or Jim," he told a newspaper. "When we were little, my mother would tell my sister and I that Sir was coming to visit, so the name stuck and to call him anything else would be very odd and unnatural."

"I think change happens but I don't care what anyone says – this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," Parker-Bowles admitted.