Queen Camilla's Son's Unusual Nickname for King Charles Revealed
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, has a unique nickname for King Charles, as the two royals attempted to blend their families.
The culinary expert confirmed that he calls his stepfather "Sir."
The title came from Camilla after she used the codename for the then-Prince of Wales when he would visit her home.
"But it's not any sort of obligation, it's just a nickname really, like Bob or Jim," he told a newspaper. "When we were little, my mother would tell my sister and I that Sir was coming to visit, so the name stuck and to call him anything else would be very odd and unnatural."
"I think change happens but I don't care what anyone says – this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," Parker-Bowles admitted.
Parker-Bowles wasn't the only person who struggled with the transition, as Prince Harry claimed he and Prince William begged Charles not to marry Camilla. OK! previously reported William initially struggled to embrace the woman Princess Diana dubbed the third person in her marriage to Charles.
"Prince William initially couldn’t stand Camilla," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "[But] he has come to appreciate her steadfast dedication to duty. They have become closer and have bonded over their spouses coping with cancer treatment."
"Camilla has a calming influence on King Charles. Prince William appreciates that she also makes his father happy," Fordwich added.
Camilla was anxious about being introduced to Charles' sons.
"Camilla was so terrified at the prospect of meeting William that when she finally met him at Clarence House, she was trembling like a leaf and needed a vodka and tonic afterward," Christopher Andersen claimed. "That seems perfectly understandable since Camilla — and the world — knew she had destroyed the marriage of William’s parents, Charles and Diana."
Despite their rocky start, Camilla and William have grown closer, as they care for Kate Middleton and Charles amid cancer battles.
"William was very cordial to Camilla, and their relationship has always been civil," Andersen said. "That is in part because Camilla has been shrewd enough not to ever try to instruct William in any way."
"The fact is, despite her earthly reputation, Camilla is not a mom type. She was never a hands-on mother with her own children and certainly would not have interfered in Charles’ relationship with his children," he added.
Camilla and William aren't the only members of the royal family getting better acquainted, as Kate and Charles' bond was on display during Trooping the Colour.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
The June gathering was Kate's first engagement of 2024 after avoiding the spotlight for six months.
“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," the former royal butler continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."
