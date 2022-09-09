20 Things You Didn't Know About Late Queen Elizabeth II

1. Her Majesty is fluent in French and often speaks the language for audiences and at state visits — without the need for an interpreter.

2. During her reign, the queen has received more than 3.5 million letters — and counting. Talk about a full inbox!

A SYMBOL OF HOPE: A DOUBLE RAINBOW APPEARS OVER BUCKINGHAM PALACE HOURS PRIOR TO QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH

3. She’s bestowed some 404,500 honors and awards.

4. From the British Red Cross to regiments in the Armed Forces, Elizabeth is patron to more than 600 charities and organizations.