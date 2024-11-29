Home > Royals > Queen Elizabeth II ROYALS Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's Relationship Unraveled When Prince Harry Wanted Staffers to 'Bend the Rules' for the Former Actress Source: MEGA Prince Harry hoped Meghan Markle would wear a different tiara during her wedding, a biographer said.

Meghan Markle's royal career was cut short, but Prince Harry's demands might have been to blame for her clashing with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the famous brood. According to biographer Valentine Low, Harry and the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly, disagreed about which tiara Meghan should wear at their wedding, leading the duchess to wear Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara for the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A palace staffer claimed Queen Elizabeth viewed Meghan Markle as the future of the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

Low claimed that Harry "put pressure on Kelly to bend the rules" and used "some fairly fruity language" when talking to her. "Harry felt that Meghan wasn't being treated as she should," Low wrote in Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown. "Everyone should show her great respect, and here was a servant, who was being quite difficult and obstructive. It set a bad tone for the marriage and relationship with the royal family." Low later branded the Duke of Sussex as the "heart of the problem."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said she 'tried so hard' to 'fit in' to the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported an insider shared Elizabeth hoped Meghan's biracial identity would benefit the royal family, as millions of citizens in the Commonwealth would feel represented by the former actress. "Her Majesty valued Meghan and wanted her to be seen as a part of the family without delay," a palace employee shared. The courtier stated Elizabeth saw Meghan as a "breath of fresh air and a great asset to the monarchy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan retired from acting in 2017 to focus on becoming a member of Harry's family, but she admittedly struggled with the reality of being a working duchess. "I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog," royal correspondent Jennie Bond said when discussing the duchess' transition from the small screen to the monarchy. "There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life," Bond added. "There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Meghan and Harry use their royal titles professionally in the U.S., but critics often wonder if the couple's 2020 move to the U.S. was always a part of the Suits star's long-term plan. "To be honest, I don't think she ever intended to stay in the royal family," commentator Phil Dampier said. "Unfortunately, I think she was prepared to have a wonderful wedding costing millions of pounds, but I don't think her heart was ever really in it, and I think she always planned to leave, so the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and that's what we're seeing now," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive move to the U.S. was dubbed 'Megxit.'