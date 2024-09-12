Queen Elizabeth's 'Horrendous' New Statue Ridiculed: 'Looks More Like Mrs. Doubtfire'
A new statue of Queen Elizabeth was unveiled, but the art piece was ridiculed by fans.
Artist Anto Brennan was tasked with building the commissioned piece for Antrim Castle Gardens in Northern Ireland to "capture Her Majesty in a dignified pose, reflecting her grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service."
Social media users quickly critiqued the piece after it was unveiled on Friday, September 6.
"More of an insult than a tribute, looks absolutely horrendous to be perfectly honest," one person wrote, while another added, "It's actually an insult to Her Majesty's memory, looks nothing like her."
One commenter joked the statue looked "more like Mrs. Doubtfire."
These days, the ruler's legacy is being carried out by her children and grandchildren, but Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud is causing a rift within the monarchy.
OK! previously reported former butler Grant Harrold believes Elizabeth would be saddened by her grandsons' feud.
"The Queen would be devastated, there's no two ways about it," Harrold told GB News.
"Part of me, although it's a terrible thing to say, I'm kind of glad in some ways that she's not here to see this, because this would absolutely break her heart," Harrold shared.
The Windsor brood was a priority for Elizabeth, but Harry's memoir, Spare, damaged his ties to The Crown.
"Family was everything to her, which is why she used to always be very strict about the family being together for Christmas and Easter and big events and occasions," Harrold stated. "It was always said that she was upset if the family weren't together."
- Queen Elizabeth 'Would Be Devastated' Over Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud: 'It Would Break Her Heart'
- Queen Elizabeth's Last Struggle: How Prince Harry Acted 'Appallingly' During Monarch's Final Years Revealed
- Prince Harry's Royal Reckoning: Exposed Secret Letter Suggests King Edward VIII-Style Exile Imminent for Rebel Duke and Meghan Markle
Harry and William were reunited for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but sources claim the siblings failed to speak to one another.
"I absolutely think is true, and I think the breakdown in the relationship between her grandchildren would deeply upset her," Harrold noted. "I still hope that time is a healer, and I'm not saying that Harry will return to royal duties, but I'm hoping for the family's sake that things will eventually go back to some sort of normality."
"I'm sure wherever the Queen is, she'll be hoping and praying for the same," he added.
When Harry left the royal fold in 2020, many royalists were concerned about Elizabeth's feelings.
"I don't think there's any need for this country to have Prince Harry back in it," journalist Alex Larman told GB News. "He's behaved so disgracefully and so appallingly."
"You could argue that he's been manipulated by his wife, you could argue that he's essentially just a poor little lost boy who's found a far more confident and far more intelligent woman who's taking charge," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Harry fled the U.K., he publicly complained about the institution his grandmother dedicated her life to protecting.
"When you look at the Queen and you look at the fact that she was obviously in her final years, she was unable to have the peace that she needed," Larman shared.
Critics were quoted by GB News.