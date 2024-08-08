OK Magazine
Sally Field Recalls 'Sensitive' Robin Williams Pulling Strings to Change 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Filming Schedule After Her Father's Death

Composite photo of Sally Field and Robin Williams.
Sally Field remembered the late Robin Williams came over to ask her if she was okay after her father's death.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Sally Field recalled a sweet moment with the late Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his tragic death.

The Oscar winner, 77, recalled when the actor was able to rearrange the Mrs. Doubtfire filming schedule after learning Field’s father had passed.

sally field robin williams change mrs doubtfire filming father death
Sally Field called Robin Williams a 'very sensitive and intuitive' soul.

On the 1993 comedy set, Field remembered Williams approaching her after she had gotten a call her dad had died while she was working.

“I was of course beside myself,” she shared. “I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you okay?'”

The brunette beauty told her costar what had happened, and he immediately made it possible for her to go be with her family.

“‘Oh my God, we need to get you out of here right now,'” she recounted Williams saying, before he made arrangements for her to leave set.

sally field robin williams change mrs doubtfire filming father death
Robin Williams, who starred in 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' was able to rearrange the filming schedule amid Sally Field's loss.

“They shot around me the rest of the day,” she explained. “I could go back to my house, call my brother, and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive.”

Field also gushed about working with Williams on the film, which turned out to be a household classic.

“You couldn’t really see what Mrs. Doubtfire was on the page,” she shared. “It became its own life form primarily because of him.”

Field also noted how it doesn’t feel as though Williams has been gone for a decade already.

sally field robin williams change mrs doubtfire filming father death
Sally Field explained how it is not a small feat to change the filming schedule of a big budget movie.

“I keep thinking of him as ‘is.’ He can’t have left; he can’t. He’s still here. I feel him,” she explained of the beloved star, who committed suicide in 2014.

As OK! previously reported, Field was not the only one inspired by Williams, as reality star Wayne Brady revealed how The Birdcage star is his “hero.”

"I've been a fan of his since I was a child — of his imagination, of his love of life, of the spark that came into his eye whenever he created," Brady, 52, said of the Flubber alum. "It made me feel like I wanted to know what that feeling was like."

Brady shared how he was often in the hospital as a child, dealing with lung and asthma issues, however, his grandmother gifted him an action figure of Williams' alien character from Mork & Mindy, which kept him company.

sally field robin williams change mrs doubtfire filming father death
Robin Williams passed away in 2014 from suicide.

"I got a chance to tell him that story and he started to cry and hug me and I hugged him back," Brady stated. "That's the cool thing about show business; sometimes you get a chance to meet your heroes."

"I'm glad that I got a chance in those handful of times to really explain to him what he meant to me as a young actor and as a child," the Self Reliance actor said.

Brady explained how Williams' suicide deeply shocked him, but it also inspired him to come out as pansexual.

"If someone who brought so much light and love could leave us and suffer in silence, then I didn't want to suffer in silence anymore," he remarked.

Source: OK!
"I can use my platform and my family can use our platform to help others who may be in the same place," Brady added. "A huge mental component comes from the unhappiness and a searching. In sharing my truths, that helps me. By sharing this stuff, I was making myself feel better, and if that can make you feel better [too], then it's a win all the way around."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

