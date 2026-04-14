Queen Elizabeth Secretly Mocked Donald Trump's 'Silent' Wife Melania, Bombshell New Book Claims
April 14 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II was known to impersonate certain former first ladies, according to a new book.
In The Queen and Her Presidents, author Susan Page claims the late monarch was reportedly a "skilled mimic" who portrayed Melania Trump as "silent and remote," like actress Greta Garbo.
Mocking President Donald Trump's wife, Elizabeth would playfully quip, "I want to be alone," a famous line of Garbo's in the 1932 film Grand Hotel.
'There Was Nobody Like Her'
The Queen, who died at age 96 in 2022, first met the president and his third wife at Windsor Castle in July 2018. They met on two other occasions the following year.
After her passing, the Republican leader expressed sorrow and great admiration for Elizabeth in a Truth Social post.
"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom and wonderful sense of humor," he penned. "What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!"
Donald Trump Was Very Impressed With the Queen
As OK! reported last month, The Queen and Her Presidents also details how Donald was "dazzled" by the Queen's ability to be diplomatic.
The 79-year-old president reportedly told Susan, "I couldn't get her to say a bad thing about anybody. She was amazing, actually. And not for any reason other than I don’t think she wanted to create controversy. It was unnecessary."
According to the author, Donald also said, "She was there for so many decades, and she literally never made a mistake, if you think about it. I mean, everyone was making mistakes around her, but she never made a mistake."
- Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Annoyed' With Donald Trump After He Asked If Princess Margaret Was 'Difficult' During 2018 U.K. Visit, Source Claims
- Donald Trump's Envy of Queen Elizabeth Exposed: New Book Reveals How Late Royal Forced President to Have 'Rare Moment of Self-Reflection'
- Compiled Video Of Queen Elizabeth II's Most Comical Moments Goes Viral
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Queen May Have Found Donald Trump 'Very Rude'
Moreover, while the commander-in-chief admitted that Elizabeth was "sort of the opposite of me," he apparently believed they had "great chemistry" and that he was her favorite U.S. president.
However, Susan claims the British monarch was reportedly "furious" when Donald's helicopter scorched the lawn at Buckingham Palace and wrote that fellow author Craig Brown implied she thought he was "very rude."
In another new biography, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, author Robert Hardman reveals Donald has a rare portrait of the Queen hanging in his Florida home.
Per People, he reportedly told Robert, "She was so great. I wanted to hang her picture in a room where there is no one else on the wall."
It's said to be suspended above a painting of a medieval ship in the dining room of his Mar-a-Lago residence.