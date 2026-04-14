Queen Elizabeth Secretly Mocked Donald Trump's 'Silent' Wife Melania, Bombshell New Book Claims

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Queen Elizabeth II was known to impersonate certain former first ladies, according to a new book. In The Queen and Her Presidents, author Susan Page claims the late monarch was reportedly a "skilled mimic" who portrayed Melania Trump as "silent and remote," like actress Greta Garbo. Mocking President Donald Trump's wife, Elizabeth would playfully quip, "I want to be alone," a famous line of Garbo's in the 1932 film Grand Hotel.

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'There Was Nobody Like Her'

Source: mega The late British monarch allegedly impersonated the former model.

The Queen, who died at age 96 in 2022, first met the president and his third wife at Windsor Castle in July 2018. They met on two other occasions the following year. After her passing, the Republican leader expressed sorrow and great admiration for Elizabeth in a Truth Social post. "Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom and wonderful sense of humor," he penned. "What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!"

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Donald Trump Was Very Impressed With the Queen

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed he had 'great chemistry' with the Queen.

As OK! reported last month, The Queen and Her Presidents also details how Donald was "dazzled" by the Queen's ability to be diplomatic. The 79-year-old president reportedly told Susan, "I couldn't get her to say a bad thing about anybody. She was amazing, actually. And not for any reason other than I don’t think she wanted to create controversy. It was unnecessary." According to the author, Donald also said, "She was there for so many decades, and she literally never made a mistake, if you think about it. I mean, everyone was making mistakes around her, but she never made a mistake."

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The Queen May Have Found Donald Trump 'Very Rude'

Source: mega He confessed that she was 'the opposite' of him in that she didn't stir up controversy.

Moreover, while the commander-in-chief admitted that Elizabeth was "sort of the opposite of me," he apparently believed they had "great chemistry" and that he was her favorite U.S. president. However, Susan claims the British monarch was reportedly "furious" when Donald's helicopter scorched the lawn at Buckingham Palace and wrote that fellow author Craig Brown implied she thought he was "very rude."

Source: mega 'She was so great,' the president said of Queen Elizabeth.