ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Donald Trump's Envy of Queen Elizabeth Exposed: New Book Reveals How Late Royal Forced President to Have 'Rare Moment of Self-Reflection' Source: MEGA A new book details President Donald Trump's deep envy of Queen Elizabeth that provoked a rare moment of self-reflection for him.. Lesley Abravanel March 25 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In her book The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History (scheduled for publication in April), journalist Susan Page describes President Donald Trump as "dazzled" by and deeply admiring of Queen Elizabeth II, so much so that he was brought to a rare moment of self-reflection. Page, the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for USA Today, wrote that Trump was particularly impressed by the Queen's ability to avoid controversy. He recalled pestering her to name her favorite president or prime minister, only for her to diplomatically deflect by saying they were "all so good.” The 79-year-old president reportedly told Page, "I said to myself, 'How genius is this?' I couldn't get her to say a bad thing about anybody. She was amazing, actually. And not for any reason other than I don’t think she wanted to create controversy. It was unnecessary."

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'Great Chemistry'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he had 'great chemistry' with the Queen.

Trump expressed personal offense on her behalf regarding Prince Harry and The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stating he felt they had "led astray" and did not treat the Queen with the respect she deserved. Despite the Queen's refusal to rank presidents, Trump maintained a personal theory that they had "great chemistry" and that he was actually her favorite president. "I said, ‘So could I ask you who was your favorite president?'" Trump purportedly told Page. The Queen allegedly replied, "Why? They were all so good." "I know, but did you like Ronald Reagan the best?" Trump pushed. "Oh, yes, I liked him very much, but they were all good," she said.

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.

Trump admitted to Page that the Queen, who died in 2022, was "sort of the opposite of me" because she "didn't mix it up" and maintained a disciplined reputation by never making mistakes in public. "For Trump, she prompted a rare moment of self-reflection," Page wrote. "I hate to say this because it’s very disparaging to myself. She was sort of the opposite of me. She didn’t mix it up," Trump admitted. "She was there for so many decades, and she literally never made a mistake, if you think about it. I mean, everyone was making mistakes around her, but she never made a mistake."

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'I Liked Them All'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump pressed the Queen about which presidents she liked the most.

After asking her about former President Richard Nixon and provoking a similar response, Trump supposedly asked, "So what do you mean, you liked them all?" "I liked them all. I can’t say anything bad about any of them. They were great," the Queen reportedly said.

Source: MEGA The Queen allegedly found Donald Trump to be 'very rude.'