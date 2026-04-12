EXCLUSIVE How Meghan Markle Is 'Breaking One Promise' She Made to Queen Elizabeth With Her and Harry's Upcoming Australia Tour Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly breaking her promise to Queen Elizabeth II. Aaron Tinney April 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is facing renewed scrutiny ahead of her Australia trip.

Article continues below advertisement

The comments refer to an alleged understanding between the Sussexes and the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 in 2022, which stated the couple would not commercially exploit their royal status after stepping back from official duties in 2020. A source told OK!: "There is a growing perception in some royal circles that Meghan is breaking one promise she made to Queen Elizabeth by moving forward with this kind of tour. The concern is not about the visit itself, but about the way it appears to intertwine philanthropy with commercial opportunity. For critics, it reinforces the idea that the Sussex brand is being actively monetized in a way that was never intended when they stepped back from royal life. Many are saying the Queen would be turning in her grave if she saw this, and that Meghan and Harry would never dare to keep doing 'fake royal tours' around the world if his grandmother were still alive."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died at age 96.

Article continues below advertisement

During the trip Down Under, Meghan is expected to headline a "girls' weekend" retreat in Sydney, where she will speak at a series of events culminating in a gala dinner. Ticket packages for the event reportedly start at around $2,000 and include accommodation, wellness activities and a photo opportunity with the Duchess. Harry, meanwhile, is set to appear at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, a professional development conference focused on mental health and workplace well-being. Tickets for the summit begin at £1,391, with proceeds directed to the charity Lifeline.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is expected to headline a 'girls' weekend' retreat in Sydney.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider said: "The structure of the trip is what is raising eyebrows. On one hand, there are clearly philanthropic elements, particularly with Harry's involvement in mental health initiatives. On the other, there are high-priced events that give the impression of exclusivity and access, which inevitably fuels criticism. That is where the tension lies – it creates a narrative that Meghan is breaking a promise she made to Queen Elizabeth, even if supporters would argue that the lines are not as clear-cut." The trip also coincides with signs Meghan may be expanding her lifestyle brand, As Ever, into international markets. Records filed with Australia's intellectual property office show trademarks linked to the brand have been registered across categories, including cosmetics, fragrances, food products and beverages.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly expanding her brand into global markets.