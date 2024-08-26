Quentin Tarantino Explains Why Alec Baldwin Is '10 Percent Responsible' for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Despite Being Cleared of All Charges

The filmmaker said that when handling prop weapons on set, everyone needs to go through safety steps with "due diligence."

"They show you that the barrel is clear. And then they show you some version of, ‘Here are our blanks’ and ‘Here’s the gun’ … and it’s ready for two or it’s ready for three [rounds]," Tarantino elaborated. "And if an actor knows he has three … rounds in his gun and he knows that I’m going to do a scene … and he knows he’s got three hot rounds… if one of the rounds doesn’t go off … then he should cut the scene."