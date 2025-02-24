Celebrity Breakups 2025: Reality Stars Who Split This Year
Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella
On the January 23 episode of the Jersey Shore reunion special, Angelina Pivarnick confirmed she broke up with Vinny Tortorella due to his alleged infidelity. The pair became engaged in November 2022 during a cast trip to New Orleans.
"So, we're currently filming for another season. I found out he cheated on me so," she declared, adding Tortorella tried to turn the tables by accusing her of the same issue.
Pivarnick began questioning his intentions when he did not inform her about having a verified check on Instagram.
"I woke up one day and he just had it," she said of the badge. "And that's when I brought it to his attention like, 'Why do you have this?' It's all b-------. He's a clout chaser and he just wanted to be on TV. And he didn't care about anything that had to do with me. Just about TV. He tried to be on The Bachelorette before me."
In response to Pivarnick's claims, Tortorella denied cheating on her, adding he "broke the relationship off and wanted to find a new woman" as he deserved it "after getting s------ over multiple times."
Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis
Love Is Blind stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis called it quits after more than one year of marriage.
In a January 21 statement to People, Adionser said they had been separated for several weeks before they agreed to ultimately end their marriage.
"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage," she added.
Adionser stated the decision — which was reportedly "not made lightly" — was necessary for her own growth and peace.
She continued, "While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."
A few days later, Francis issued his own statement, declaring he would take "full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced."
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber
Ally Lewber shared an Instagram Story post on January 22, confirming she and Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy broke up following his December 2024 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. During the incident, a woman told the responders that "her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground."
"I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James, as I never desired criminal charges," Lewber wrote. "We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kaycee Clark and Nany González
More than a year after their September 2023 engagement, The Challenge stars Kaycee Clark and Nany González called it quits "after a lot of reflection."
"This definitely wasn't an easy decision, but it's what's best for the both of us," they said in a joint statement on January 25. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way — we're both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts & we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time. ❤️."
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell
On January 16, Matt James announced he and Rachael Kirkconnell had split four years after their relationship bloomed on The Bachelor in 2020.
"Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," he wrote. "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔."
Kirkconnell addressed the breakup on the January 28 episode "Call Her Daddy," saying she was blindsided by it and was "in total shock" throughout her 12-hour flight from Japan after reading the split announcement.
But over a month later, eagle-eyed fans noticed the breakup post is no longer on James' Instagram page.
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover
After Paige DeSorbo revealed their breakup on the December 30 episode of "Giggly Squad" podcast, Craig Conover confirmed the news via Instagram Story on January 7.
"I was very shocked and it's okay. It takes two people to be in a relationship. You can't control other people — you can only control how you react to it," said Conover, disclosing they ended their romance before the holidays.
He added, "I'm still processing everything, which is normal... I mean, a three-year relationship, it's your best friend who you talk to all day, every day, and then they're just gone. So one day, I'll be able to talk more on it — but right now, I just wanted to thank everyone for their kind messages."
The brunette beauty made waves when she claimed she caught Conover "texting two b----- in the course of our relationship" before they parted ways. She previously denied cheating on him "physically" or "emotionally" amid the buzz.
An insider later told Life & Style the Summer House star felt the need to speak up about the cheating rumors as her then-beau did not defend her when she was accused of being unfaithful. On the other hand, Conover denied DeSorbo's cheating allegations on the February 17 episode preview of The Tamron Hall Show.