Celebrity Breakups 2025: Reality Stars Who Split This Year

On the January 23 episode of the Jersey Shore reunion special, Angelina Pivarnick confirmed she broke up with Vinny Tortorella due to his alleged infidelity. The pair became engaged in November 2022 during a cast trip to New Orleans.

"So, we're currently filming for another season. I found out he cheated on me so," she declared, adding Tortorella tried to turn the tables by accusing her of the same issue.

Pivarnick began questioning his intentions when he did not inform her about having a verified check on Instagram.

"I woke up one day and he just had it," she said of the badge. "And that's when I brought it to his attention like, 'Why do you have this?' It's all b-------. He's a clout chaser and he just wanted to be on TV. And he didn't care about anything that had to do with me. Just about TV. He tried to be on The Bachelorette before me."

In response to Pivarnick's claims, Tortorella denied cheating on her, adding he "broke the relationship off and wanted to find a new woman" as he deserved it "after getting s------ over multiple times."