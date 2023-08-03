Sad Last Days: Tony Bennett's Final Words Revealed Prior to His Death
Tony Bennett's eldest son, Danny Bennett, revealed what his father said before he died on July 21 at the age of 96 years old.
“His last words to me [were], ‘Thank you,’” the 69-year-old told Hoda Kotb during a Thursday, August 3, interview for the Today show. “Can’t say it better than that.”
During the interview, Danny said that the late musician was a "man of the people" — something they were able to see as his father was constantly in the spotlight.
“[We] never took that for granted. It was an amazing journey,” he added.
Tony's wife, Susan Benedetto, also spoke out her last few years with the musician, who is also survived by his four children: Danny and Dae, whom he shared with ex Patricia Beech, and Antonia and Joanna, whom he shared with Sandra Grant.
“The music never left him,” Benedetto, who married Tony in 2007, shared, noting the final song he performed was “Because of You." “[His last words to me were] that he loved me … he would wake up every day and still say that. He woke up happy every day.”
Danny, who was Tony's manager prior to his death, also shared some more memories with his father.
“He came into my office one time. And he said, ‘I was watching MTV.’ He goes, ‘I think I can do that.’ And then walked out. And I was like, ‘All right,’” he recalled. “I put him on these shows that were, you know, 60,000 kids at RFK Stadium, between Nine Inch Nails and PJ Harvey. And, you know, it was a little nerve-wracking.”
Danny added: “He turned to me and he said, ‘Can I ask you a question?’ And he goes, ‘You think Frank [Sinatra] would do this?’ And I said, ‘No.’”
- Lady Gaga Shares Heartbreaking Tribute for 'Real True Friend' Tony Bennett After His Death: 'It Wasn't an Act'
- The Day Crooner Tony Bennett Dropped His Pants in the White House, as Explained in His Own Words
- Tough Times Led Tony Bennett to the Top: The Crooner Left His Heart in San Francisco — But Never Forgot Where He Came From
As OK! previously reported, Tony's brood confirmed he had passed away after battling Alzheimer's for the past few years.
On July 30, Lady Gaga, who was close with Tony, wrote a heartfelt tribute about her late pal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," she wrote on Instagram. "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo."