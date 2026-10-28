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Rachael Ray Is 'Doing Great' and 'Working Hard' Amid Fans' Health Concerns, Source Says

rachael ray doing great amid health concerns
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray is reportedly ‘doing great’ and staying busy her projects amid fans' health concerns.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

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Rachael Ray isn't slowing down anytime soon!

The kitchen guru has several projects in the works, even as fans continue to raise questions about her health following a series of public appearances that sparked concern.

A source told a publication that the 58-year-old remains focused on her current television projects, including Rachael Ray’s Meal in Minutes and Rachael Ray in Tuscany, which are both available to stream on A&E.

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image of Rachael Ray is continuing to work on her A&E programs, ‘Rachael Ray’s Meal in Minutes’ and ‘Rachael Ray in Tuscany,’ while preparing additional projects.
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray is continuing to work on her A&E programs, ‘Rachael Ray’s Meal in Minutes’ and ‘Rachael Ray in Tuscany,’ while preparing additional projects.

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According to a Page Six insider, viewers can look forward to more from the TV chef in the coming months, including a new series set to launch on YouTube.

Beyond television, Ray continues to work on her kitchen products, pet food line and digital recipes, per the source. She's also reportedly staying involved with the charitable initiatives supported by her namesake foundation.

Despite the attention surrounding her recent appearances, the source offered a positive update on how the chef is doing.

Ray is said to be “doing great” and “working hard” as she continues to build on her career.

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Ray's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans

image of A source revealed that the 58-year-old chef is ‘doing great’ and ‘working hard’ despite ongoing questions from fans about her health.
Source: @RACHAELRAY/INSTAGRAM

A source revealed that the 58-year-old chef is ‘doing great’ and ‘working hard’ despite ongoing questions from fans about her health.

The update comes months after Ray's appearance in a social media video left some fans worried.

As OK! previously reported, the chef shared an Instagram video on July 9 demonstrating how home cooks can use the palm of their hand to estimate spice measurements instead of reaching for measuring spoons.

However, the cooking tip quickly took a back seat in the comments section, where viewers focused on Ray's “swollen” face and questioned whether something was wrong.

"I haven’t seen her in SO LONG. I’m genuinely wondering.. is she okay?" one commenter asked.

"I don't even recognize her," another added.

"Is this Rachael Ray or someone who ate Rachael Ray???" a third snubbed.

"What is going on here, wellness check?" a fourth chimed in.

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Source: @RACHAELRAY/INSTAGRAM
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Ray's Health Has Been a Topic of Discussion Since 2024

image of Rachel Ray's appearance in a July 9 Instagram cooking video prompted concerned comments.
Source: @RACHAELRAY/INSTAGRAM

Rachel Ray's appearance in a July 9 Instagram cooking video prompted concerned comments.

Questions about Ray's health first surfaced in 2024, when viewers noticed that she appeared to slur her speech in a cooking video.

Later that year, Ray revealed that she'd experienced a "couple of bad falls." In the months that followed, some fans also claimed she had displayed "bizarre behavior" during meet-and-greet events.

Meanwhile, Ray has faced several personal hardships, including losing her New York home in a 2020 house fire. More recently, she suffered another loss when her mother, Elsa Scuderi, died in December 2025 at age 92.

Her Relationship With Husband John Cusimano

image of The chef has also experienced personal challenges, including a 2020 house fire and the death of her mother, Elsa Scuderi, in December 2025.
Source: @RACHAELRAY/INSTAGRAM

The chef has also experienced personal challenges, including a 2020 house fire and the death of her mother, Elsa Scuderi, in December 2025.

Despite these difficult experiences, Ray has continued to share sweet memories from her relationship with her husband, John Cusimano. During an October 15 appearance at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Blue Moon Burger Bash, she recalled the simple dinner request that made her realize he was the one.

“The only thing he asked me to make for him when we first started dating seriously. I asked him, ‘What do you want for dinner? I can make you anything. I can make you this, this, this, this.’ And I listed all of these things that were fancy and required some level of skill,” she recalled, per People.

Rather than choosing one of the elaborate dishes Ray offered, Cusimano had something much simpler in mind.

“He said, ‘Honestly, I just want carbonara,’ which is coal miner’s pasta,” she explained. “It’s bacon and egg and pasta. And I just thought that was so charming. I fell in love with John the second he said carbonara.”

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