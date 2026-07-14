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Rachael Ray's 'Swelled' Face Sparks Concern About Her Nearly Unrecognizable Appearance After Health Woes: 'What Is Going on Here?'

Rachael Ray
Source: MEGA;@rachaelray/Instagram

Rachael Ray sparked concern from fans.

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July 14 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

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Fans are concerned about cooking show host Rachael Ray after she uploaded a video of herself on Instagram.

Ray, 57, posted to social media on July 9 to demonstrate how aspiring chefs can use the palm of their hand to measure spices while cooking instead of using measuring spoons.

But most fans weren't paying attention to the lighthearted cooking lesson and were instead shocked by Ray's nearly unrecognizable, "swelled" appearance.

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Source: Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray uploaded a video on measuring with the palm of her hand.

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'I Didn't Even Recognize Her'

Rachael Ray
Source: MEGA;@rachaelray/Instagram

Rachael Ray sparked concern from fans after looking unrecognizable in a new Instagram post.

Many wrote concerned, and even cruel, messages in the comments section, unable to move past Ray's shocking transformation.

"I haven’t seen her in SO LONG. I’m genuinely wondering.. is she okay?" one commenter asked.

"I don't even recognize her," another added.

"Is this Rachael Ray or someone who ate Rachael Ray???," a third snubbed.

"What is going on here, wellness check?" a fourth chimed in.

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Rachael Ray
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray's fans defended her in the comments section after haters ridiculed her appearance.

Others defended the chef, scolding commenters who made unsolicited comments about her body and age.

"All the nasty, ignorant, hateful comments. You’d think they never saw someone gain a little weight before," a commenter said.

"Y'all do know folks age and go through challenges in their bodies," a second wrote. "Let's grow up."

"A swift Google search would let y’all know that she has been going through some very stressful events and taken a couple of serious falls," a third noted. "Be kind."

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Rachael Ray's Health Struggles

Rachael Ray
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, sparked divorce rumors last year.

Ray first sparked health concerns in 2024 after she slurred her speech in a cooking video, reported Page Six.

Later that year, Ray revealed she'd suffered a "couple of bad falls." In the last year, fans have claimed the chef has been exhibiting "bizarre behavior" at meet and greet events.

Ray has also had a difficult couple of years in her personal life. She and her husband, John Cusimano, lost their New York home in a house fire in 2020.

Ray's mother, Elsa Scuderi, passed away in December 2025 at 92 years old. All the while, Ray and Cusimano have been batting off swirling divorce rumors suggesting a rift between them.

Rachael Ray
Source: @rachaelray/Instagram

Rachael Ray slammed rumblings that she has 'disappeared.'

In October, Ray slammed comments that she'd disappeared from public life after her long-running Food Network program, the Rachael Ray Show, was cancelled in 2023.

The show ran 17 seasons and allowed the chef to become known for her 30-minute meals. After it ended, Ray started her own production company, Free Food Studios.

"I work my a-- off all the time. And I never left,” she said, per the New York Post. “I just switched over to A&E and new partners, that’s all. But I’ve been working constantly. From the time I left the daytime show, I started writing. I write around the clock, and I produce shows with my friends around the clock.”

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