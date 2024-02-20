Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval 'Crossed a Boundary' When He Claimed They Had a Suicide Pact: 'That Really Angered Me'
Raquel Leviss was shocked by Tom Sandoval's latest allegation about her.
During the Monday, February 19, episode of her "Rachel Goes Rogue" podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum — whose legal name is Rachel — addressed her former flame's shocking claim that they made a suicide pact due to the intense backlash they received over their infamous affair.
During Sandoval's recent appearance on the "Two Ts in a Pod With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge" podcast, he shockingly alleged he "was on the phone with Rachel, literally debating on f------ killing ourselves" in the midst of Scandoval last year.
"It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore," Leviss, 29, explained. "Tom already brought this up about me on Tamra and Teddi's podcast, 'Two Ts in a Pod,' and that one I went in really deep processing with my therapist because it's like, 'Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears?'"
"'This is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you, and you're telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts?'" she continued.
The former beauty queen also felt Sandoval, 40, completely misrepresented the conversation. "The way that he said it too, he made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet love story. That really angered me," Leviss added.
"So when he said it again, and I understand, like, yes, he was defending me to Scheana [Shay] and exposing her for how vindictive she really was, but it's also not OK to be discussing that personal, emotional, turmoil state of mind with the rest of the world and now it's a topic of conversation. That really crossed a boundary," she explained.
The former Bravo star also called out the network for the way she felt they portrayed her metal health battle. "I think that how they closed out the episode with the disclaimer with the suicide hotline, I'm happy that they did, but I'm a little disappointed that they didn't really treat me with that concern," Leviss noted.
"I'm just so grateful that I was able to get the mental health treatment that I needed so desperately. That place really saved me and helped me to get out of this chaotic world," she said of departing VPR and going to a rehab center.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact that 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for 24/7 support.