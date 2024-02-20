Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval 'Crossed a Boundary' When He Claimed They Had a Suicide Pact: 'That Really Angered Me'

During Sandoval's recent appearance on the "Two Ts in a Pod With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge" podcast, he shockingly alleged he "was on the phone with Rachel, literally debating on f------ killing ourselves" in the midst of Scandoval last year.

"It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore," Leviss, 29, explained. "Tom already brought this up about me on Tamra and Teddi's podcast, 'Two Ts in a Pod,' and that one I went in really deep processing with my therapist because it's like, 'Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears?'"