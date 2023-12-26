Scheana Shay Claims Raquel Leviss' Podcast Is 'Scripted' After Scandoval Drama
Scheana Shay just made a shocking allegation about Raquel Leviss' upcoming podcast.
During the Friday, December 22, episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast, the "Good as Gold" singer, 38, questioned whether or not the former beauty queen's latest venture would be successful, claiming her show was "scripted."
"What is she going to talk about outside of that six and a half minutes?" Shay asked about Leviss' upcoming podcast. "What is episode 10 of ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’ going to be about?"
The Vanderpump Rules OG claimed the former reality star, 39, seemed to be "reading someone else’s words" off of a script rather than telling her true experience.
"I would love to see a video portion of the podcast. Instead of it not being only audio because that’s how you know it’s fully scripted," Shay continued. "I would like to see more — I mean not that I’m going to watch or listen at all — but if she’s going to do this then don’t just be reading a script behind a mic. Show your face!"
As OK! previously reported, Leviss recently opened up about the fallout of her affair with Tom Sandoval in a teaser for her upcoming audio series.
"I already made a mistake by returning to season 10. Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows. Filming Vanderpump Rules after breaking off an engagement with James [Kennedy] that was my first mistake because I should've taken the time to heal and find a therapist," she said of not taking time to heal after the end of her engagement to the DJ.
"I did the right thing by having a no-contact policy with James, but when we're working together and filming together and he's flaunting his new girlfriend that he met three weeks after I ended the engagement, that hurt," Leviss admitted of Kennedy's new squeeze, Ally Lewber.
"There were so many questions running through my mind like: Did he ever really love me? How is it possible to love someone and then get over them so quickly?" she noted. "I was drinking a ton season 10. This is not an excuse. I'm just, point blank, I was not in a good mental space. In knowing that, I'm learning from my mistakes."
When it came to returning for Season 11, Leviss declined out of respect for Ariana Madix. "Being involved with somebody's boyfriend while they're still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is, but then to continue working with these people ... and seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic, and I didn't want to do that to Ariana," she continued. "I didn't want to put her in that position."