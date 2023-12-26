Scheana Shay Claims Raquel Leviss' Podcast Is 'Scripted' After Scandoval Drama

"There were so many questions running through my mind like: Did he ever really love me? How is it possible to love someone and then get over them so quickly?" she noted. "I was drinking a ton season 10. This is not an excuse. I'm just, point blank, I was not in a good mental space. In knowing that, I'm learning from my mistakes."

When it came to returning for Season 11, Leviss declined out of respect for Ariana Madix. "Being involved with somebody's boyfriend while they're still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is, but then to continue working with these people ... and seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic, and I didn't want to do that to Ariana," she continued. "I didn't want to put her in that position."