Tom Schwartz Admits He 'Made Out' With Scheana Shay in Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Trailer — Watch
Vanderpump Rules is back — and juicier than ever!
In the bombshell trailer for Season 11 of the Emmy-nominated reality show, Tom Schwartz shockingly claimed he and Scheana Shay once took their friendship to a new level during a trip to Las Vegas.
"I've cheated. I was a makeout s---. I made out with Scheana, like, in Vegas and nobody knows that," the TomTom co-founder, 41 — who was previously married to Katie Maloney — admitted to Lala Kent in the clip.
"What?" the stunned Give Them Lala author, 33, replied to his confession about the "Good as Gold" singer, 38 — who has been married to Brock Davies since 2022.
In the preview, Schwartz did not clarify when the alleged interaction occurred.
In another moment seemingly about the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner's admission, his ex-wife, 36 — whom he split from in October 2022 — told him, "My feelings never mattered to you."
"It was just one kiss," Schwartz told Maloney, trying to downplay his brief betrayal.
Tension continued to rise as the disgraced Tom Sandoval — who cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for months with former costar Raquel Leviss — accused Shay of previously being the “other woman in a f------ relationship."
"Tom, you are not gonna say that," the former SUR waitress — who had an affair with Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, years ago — yelled at the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker, 40. "F--- you!"
As the drama continued to roll out in the video, Schwartz and Maloney go head-to-head over a mystery woman's affections as they dive into the dating pool after their split.
"I have a crush on a divorced couple," the anonymous female said as footage of her making out with both Schwartz and Maloney played. "I’ve never been in a love triangle before!"
"May the best man win," the Something About Her co-founder told friends during the launch of her competition with her former husband.
Meanwhile, Madix, 38, returned with her new man, Daniel Wai, in tow as they were seen in the preview on a romantic date. However, the Dancing With the Stars alum has still been living in her home with Sandoval despite the drama between them.
"I'm working on the situation with the ownership of house. I would love for that to be resolved quickly," she admitted during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on January 30.