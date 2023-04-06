Tom Schwartz Insists Side Chick Raquel Leviss Is Tom Sandoval's 'Heroin': 'He's Addicted'
Is it love or lust? According to Tom Schwartz, his best friend, Tom Sandoval, is simply addicted to Raquel Leviss.
“Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz told Andy Cohen during the Wednesday, April 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live — weeks after the Bravolebrities' affair was exposed.
Sandoval's buddy then claimed that because the embattled star — who was in a nine-year relationship with costar Ariana Madix when he began his secret romance with Leviss — has ADHD, he "became obsessed" with his side chick.
“He’s addicted,” Schwartz doubled down. “It’s an infatuation of infatuations.”
The 40-year-old also made clear that he wasn't trying to “minimize” or “disrespect” people battling with addictions, but his pal simply got “lost in the sauce” — and clearly still is.
Continuing to air out the controversial couple's dirty laundry, Schwartz claimed Sandoval's affair with Leviss started when they had a one-night stand back in August 2022. Their relationship then evolved into an “emotional affair” in the fall.
Schwartz spilled that in January 2023, Sandoval told him his relationship with Leviss had “steadily progressed” and that he was “in love” with her.
“I was flabbergasted, but I’m not surprised because I think there’s a lot of people out there who knew it was an open secret,” Schwartz suggested to Cohen.
Schwartz's take on the early stages of their relationship comes one month after Madix, 37, dumped Sandoval, 39, after discovering a sexually explicit video of Leviss, 28, on his phone.
Days after the scandal hit headlines, Schwartz shared his initial thoughts on the situation, saying at the time: “He’s OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s**t, and to some extent, maybe he is."
“But he knows he f**ked up. The whole thing is just really sad," he added, while refusing to comment on whether he knew about the affair.
A few days after news of Sandoval and Madix's split broke, the bartender addressed his former girlfriend on social media, writing in a statement: "I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Page Six reported on Schwartz dishing about his best friend's affair.