Raquel Leviss Will Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person After Tom Sandoval Affair Drama
Raquel Leviss will be in attendance at the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion.
Despite having six-month affair with Tom Sandoval behind her pal Ariana Madix's back and taking out a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, the former beauty queen will be sitting and facing the music during the taping of the special on Thursday, March 23.
An insider revealed, “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”
Earlier this month, the news shocked the world that the 28-year-old was engaged in a secret romance with the TomTom cofounder, who was in a committed relationship with the Something About Her cofounder for nine years.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss said in a March 8 statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
Sandoval issued two apologies, only mentioning Madix in the second attempt. "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," he penned in an Instagram statement.
“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he continued. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source about Leviss attending the VPR reunion.