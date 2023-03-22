OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Raquel Leviss
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Raquel Leviss Will Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person After Tom Sandoval Affair Drama

katie maloney rips apart idiot raquel leviss tom sandoval affair
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 22 2023, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Raquel Leviss will be in attendance at the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Despite having six-month affair with Tom Sandoval behind her pal Ariana Madix's back and taking out a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, the former beauty queen will be sitting and facing the music during the taping of the special on Thursday, March 23.

Article continues below advertisement
scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: bravo

An insider revealed, “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”

Earlier this month, the news shocked the world that the 28-year-old was engaged in a secret romance with the TomTom cofounder, who was in a committed relationship with the Something About Her cofounder for nine years.

Article continues below advertisement
scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: bravo

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss said in a March 8 statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval dated ariana madix out of convenience blamed affair kristen doute claims
Source: bravo

Sandoval issued two apologies, only mentioning Madix in the second attempt. "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," he penned in an Instagram statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he continued. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source about Leviss attending the VPR reunion.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.