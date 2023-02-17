Raquel Welch Seemed In Pain During Last Sighting Before Death
Raquel Welch appeared to be engulfed in pain during her last sighting before she died on Wednesday, February 15, at the age of 82.
The iconic sex symbol stepped out for a rare appearance in July 2022 to treat herself to a manicure in Beverly Hills.
While at the salon, Welch seemed to wince and show signs of distress — most likely due to an unexpectedly aggressive moment during the manicure she was receiving — as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Welch arrived at the neighborhood-favorite J&J Beauty Lounge wearing a long sleeve white shirt, straight-leg black pants and a pair of sandals, along with black sunglasses and a white top hat to protect her face from the strong California sun.
The One Million Years B.C. actress accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.
Although Welch seemed to suffer a moment of pain during her well-deserved rest and relaxation, the Fantastic Voyage star appeared rather pleased by the time the manicure concluded, as she flashed her stunning smile at the cameras and nodded her head in approval.
Welch's outfit choice for her July 2022 outing was extremely similar to what she wore during another rare appearance in September 2021, when the actress was photographed for the first time in more than two years, as OK! previously reported.
The Right to Die star was seen at the time arriving at the historic Heritage Auctions building in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she browsed around for about 45 minutes before heading on her merry way.
The mother-of-two's manager, Steve Sauer, confirmed Welch's devastating death in a heartfelt statement on Wednesday afternoon.
"Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television, and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," the sorrowful statement read.
"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances," Sauer expressed of the famed Hollywood star.
"The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs," he continued of Welch, who was awarded Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in 1975 for her role as Constance de Bonacieux in the 1973 film The Three Musketeers.
"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch," Sauer concluded.
