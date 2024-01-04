Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Nearly 'Killed Himself' in 2021 Drunk-Driving Accident: 'My Life Has Been Changed Forever'
Rascal Flatts' former lead guitarist, Joe Don Rooney, revealed he's been battling an alcohol addiction in a candid social media post.
On Wednesday, January 3, the musician apologized for not engaging with fans and friends over the past two years on on X, formerly known as Twitter, before delving into the reason why.
"First off, I am alive! There have been so many rumors and opinions thrown around about me — but I’m finally healthy and ready for the world. And NO, I’m not transitioning to be a woman," he clarified, referring to some of the gossip surrounding his two-year disappearance. "That thought has never entered my mind. Nothing against the trans community whatsoever but I needed to set the record straight." "My life and career took a major detour at 4a in the early morning hours of Sep 9, 2021 when I ran square into a tree and about killed myself," he continued. "I was drunk and I was so far gone with my life — I was completely out of control and finished with trying to fight the fears, depression and anxieties that had spun me out in a way I’ve never experienced before."
Rooney, 48, confessed his relationship with alcohol had been unhealthy "for many years," but his drinking only "got worse" as he got older. "The pressures of my career and the many mistakes I made in regards to my home life, coupled with a lot of pain and trauma from my childhood and early on in my adult life, had become too much to bear," he explained. "I was not a good father — I was not a good husband — and I was not a good band mate to my business partners."
He also admitted he likely would have "never taken responsibility" for his behavior if he hadn't gotten into the tragic car accident on September 9, 2021.
"Fortunately, (and I truly believe this,) God lead me into that tree safely enough to not kill me — and luckily nobody else was involved and I didn’t injure or kill anyone," he added. "I could literally be in a Federal Prison for life right now. That is the reality of what my life had become."
Rooney noted the crash led him to getting treatment for his alcoholism at a facility in Utah. However, seeking help wasn't the end of his issues as he struggles with shame, fear and guilt over his past actions.
"My life has been changed forever — and I’m grateful for the change," he said in the lengthy social media message. "I’ve been sober now for almost 28 months come this Jan 13."
"I never believed I could actually live my life without drinking. It had become such a huge part of my daily and nightly routine. I had tried to stop on my own in the past but the powerful nature of alcohol always found its way back into my life," he shared. "I learned that I had to come to the realization that I was powerless over alcohol — and a power much greater than myself (and much greater than alcohol) was the only way to stop drinking and completely restore my sanity."
"With the help of my family and so many other professional clinical advisors and now numerous new sober forever friends, I’ve been able to get the train back on the tracks and live without the burden of alcohol," he continued. "Now, I need to protect my family and protect my sobriety. I have new healthy boundaries for the first time in my life. Only positive, loving, caring & understanding people may enter." "I hope y’all have an amazing 2024," he said. "Thank you for all the love, support and prayers. I promise you, I’ve felt them all and I’m super appreciative. Here’s to making the best of 2024 and living our most healthiest, happiest and goal oriented lives ever!!"