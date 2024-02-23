Raven-Symoné Says Her Time on 'The View' Was a 'Learning Experience': 'Some Conversations Are Not for Live TV'

To begin the conversation, the 38-year-old insisted she would not return to the daytime show, however, she does not regret the opportunity.

"That was a learning experience. I learned a lot on that show; I learned a lot about what I should say yes to and what I shouldn't say yes to, I learned how to bottle my emotions real quick for cameras as best as I can, within certain reason and I learned that the hair and makeup on that show was amazing," she stated of the program, which now features co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.