Raven-Symoné Says Her Time on 'The View' Was a 'Learning Experience': 'Some Conversations Are Not for Live TV'
Raven-Symoné won’t be coming back to live TV anytime soon!
During a recent interview, the Disney Channel alum opened up about her stint on The View, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.
To begin the conversation, the 38-year-old insisted she would not return to the daytime show, however, she does not regret the opportunity.
"That was a learning experience. I learned a lot on that show; I learned a lot about what I should say yes to and what I shouldn't say yes to, I learned how to bottle my emotions real quick for cameras as best as I can, within certain reason and I learned that the hair and makeup on that show was amazing," she stated of the program, which now features co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.
"I learned that I have interesting views — pun intended — and I also learned that some conversations are couch conversations for home and not for live television," she continued. "I learned that television is television. And sometimes they have to do things to make good television. And I don't know if everybody knows that. I'll keep it like that."
Despite the difficulties she had with the show, she revealed it helped her grow.
"You have to try out everything to find out who you are," explained the actress, who married Miranda Maday in 2020. "I think it's very important that you do that for yourself because going into it while you're growing up, your parents create this bubble for you of how they want you to be, your friends mold you, and then you have that moment where you're like, 'But what do I want?'”
The That’s So Raven star continued: “The only way you can figure that out is to try different things. That's what I do in this industry; I try as many things as I can [and] if they succeed, let's keep going. If they don't, thank you much, moving on. I needed that, I needed to understand that I'm not good at live television and I'm OK with that.”
The star shared that she has since been given other opportunities for her career that she is more suited for.
As for the future, the singer noted "there's a lot of stuff on the horizon" that she's very excited about and "will make my heart happy as a creative, that will make my heart happy as that little girl who wants to create and produce and direct and do all these things."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm getting that opportunity and I'm really excited to see what's on the horizon for me. I've worked really hard for this and I'm excited to see what happens," she spilled.
ET interviewed the actress.