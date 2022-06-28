“As America’s #1 Helicopter parent, my mission has been to find the perfect, sophisticated, non-alcoholic party cocktails for our family and friends of all generations – from Chase [Chrisley] and Savannah, even my Mother Nanny Faye," Todd shared on Instagram about the brand in August of 2021.

“When I couldn’t find anything, I found the right partner in the Beckett’s team. They knew exactly how to make magic happen without the hazards of alcohol and the bland, boring, socially awkward options of sugary sodas and waters. So now, when everyone gets home, they will have been socially responsible – ALL GOOD. And everyone’s happy," the super-strict dad noted in the post.