Reba McEntire Jokes She's 'Devastated' Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance: 'I Had a Crush on Him!'

By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Is Reba McEntire trying to steal Taylor Swift's man? Sure sounds like it!

After news broke that the pop star, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, are potentially an item, the country legend weighed in on the new romance.

Reba McEntire has a 'crush' on Travis Kelce.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” the red-headed beauty said while talking to Today.com on Thursday, October 12.

Travis Kelce wasn't at Taylor Swift's October 11 movie premiere.

“Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her," she joked, adding that when the two were spotted together she would refer to Kelce as her “boyfriend that cheated on” her.

“When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend,'” she quipped about her boyfriend, Rex Linn. “I said, ‘Rub it in.'”

Meanwhile, McEntire and Linn have been going strong, as she recently revealed if the two would tie the knot in the future.

Reba McEntire revealed if she would get married again.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McEntire, 68, gave a candid answer about walking down the aisle.

"That would be up to him," The Voice judge made clear about her partner, 66. "If he wants to, that's totally up to him."

MORE ON:
Reba McEntire
McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987, and then she went on to marry Narvel Blackstock in 1989, but they split 26 years later.

McEntire and Linn previously worked together, but they didn't start dating until 2020, and it seems like things are going well.

"You gotta find somebody that makes you laugh ... Most important thing, and I found that. It's priceless," she said of what makes them a great match.

The two started dating in 2020.

McEntire, who recently released her latest book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, even discusses her man in the tome.

“He’s the first person I talk to when I get up each morning and the last person I talk to before I go to sleep each night,” she wrote, Us Weekly reported. “I’m having fun being in love again. Romantic relationships should be fun — I don’t care how old you are.”

For her part, the "Cruel Summer" songstress attended the Eras Tour movie premiere on October 11, but Kelce was nowhere in sight. Apparently, the singer will be at his game on Thursday, October 12.

According to an insider, it seems like these two are the real deal.

"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One," a source gushed. "He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."

