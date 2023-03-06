Rebel Wilson Admits Meghan Markle Was Not 'Naturally Warm' To Her When They First Met
Rebel Wilson may not be a fan of Meghan Markle after all.
During the actress' recent appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she got candid about what it was like to hang out with the Suits star, 41, and her husband, Prince Harry.
“We went up to Santa Barbara [and] met Harry. [He] could not have been nicer,” Wilson, 43, said of the red-headed prince, whom she shares a mutual friend with.
The Pitch Perfect alum then continued to share her experience meeting the book authors, claiming she "was not asa cool" as her husband.
“She wasn’t as naturally warm,” she stated. “And then my mom, being Australian, just asked her all these slightly rude questions … like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that. So maybe that’s why she [wasn’t happy].”
It's no secret that Meghan and Harry have been struggling to fit into the Hollywood scene. Last year, the two released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and then one month later, the prince, 38, released his book, Spare.
“There’s a growing feeling that they’re getting way too big for their britches,” a source previously shared of the duo who moved to California in 2020.
“Harry and Meghan seem to have it all,” another insider said of the pair who share Archie and Lilibet. “Two beautiful kids, a lavish mansion in Montecito and multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. But, the reality is, they’re having a tough time living up to everyone’s expectations.”
He’s gone from a person who didn’t have to work in a business capacity to having a ton on his plate,” the source continued. “There’s a whole new level of pressure for him, and that, of course, comes with a lot of stress.”
Despite making Harry's family upset with Spare, it seems like he feels better than ever.
"When the book came out I felt incredibly free."
"I’ve lost a lot, but I've gained a lot to see my kids growing up here and how they are,” the philanthropist said.