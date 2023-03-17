'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Jokes She's Now An 'Influencer' After Filming Hair Curling Tutorial: Photos
From the kitchen to the salon, there's nothing Ree Drummond can't accomplish!
On Thursday, March 16, the star filmed an Instagram video to show how she achieves her signature wavy locks, revealing she uses both old and new methods for the perfect look.
"I’m a velcro roller influencer now," the mom-of-four captioned the tutorial, which had "Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison playing in the background. "Wait till the end, it eventually works. (I think.😂)," she quipped in the post.
The chef 54, showcased how she used rollers in certain sections of her mane while going over others with a curling iron. After taking out the accessories, she revisits some strands with the curler again and adds a final touch of product before doing a spin to display the back of her head.
In the comments section, she gave a more detailed explanation of her go-to style.
"Dry your hair until it’s almost dry but still slightly damp. Roll hair in large Velcro rollers, rolling in a backward direction," the directions began. "Wear around the house for 1 to 2 hours, occasionally blowing the rolled hair with the hair dryer for a minute or so."
"When you’re ready, remove the rollers one by one, curling each bunch of hair as you go: clamp close to the head and roll from there, leaving an inch or two of hair at the bottom (don’t clamp it.)," the Pioneer Woman lead continued. "Keep going and let the curls cool, then run your fingers through your hair to style at the end. Spray with a texturizing spray and go live your life!"
The Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick commented on the post with a heart-eyes emoji, while traveling guru and TV star Samantha Brown wrote, "Love this! I Never leave home without my velcro rollers. They’ve seen the world!"
"The fact that you can get the very back takes some mad skills," insisted one fan, with another noted, "Looks fab!"
The Food Network star's admirers also complimented her appearance due to her weight loss, as she's lost more than 60 pounds over the last few years. The change happened after she "hit rock bottom," as she realized she was going "overboard" on eating since dropping off one of her kids at college.
While she appreciated people being inspired by her slimmer shape, she told an outlet, "I feel great and that’s what matters."