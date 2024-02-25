Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez Gush Over Each Other at 2024 SAG Awards: Watch
Queens unite!
Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez had an adorable moment during the Saturday, February 24, SAG Awards. While on the red carpet, the duo hugged and took a moment to gush over one another before they posed for a picture together.
The blonde babe, 47, told Gomez, 31, that she loves her new song, "Love On," which was released on February 22.
Of course, people loved seeing the actresses together. One person wrote, "2 icons who have both talent and business," while another said, "Beautiful."
A third person added, "we understand you Reese, and love you."
The "Single Soon" songstress sported a white dress while the Legally Blonde alum stunned in a red dress.
While talking to Laverne Cox during E!'s preshow on the red carpet, Witherspoon joked about her look. "It’s giving Pookie looks fire. It’s giving lady in red," she said.
Witherspoon is nominated alongside the rest of The Morning Show cast in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Category.
Witherspoon recently got candid about working on the show with Jennifer Aniston.
"We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years. It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything," Aniston told Variety.
Witherspoon added, "There’s a comfort to that. It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around! That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mom-of-three noted how The Morning Show is "creating adult conversations about issues that we’re dealing with every day in real time in our workplace environments and in our personal lives, so it helps us process. It mirrors a lot of what’s going on in the world, and life is complicated."
"And there’s something about allowing people to sit and digest [weekly], because everything is so fast. People’s attention spans are just so limited. To have a moment to sit and digest and think about it and talk about it, maybe watch it again to try to understand it. Then to go back to when we used to communicate with one another and connect with one another, which is something that I feel that we have drastically lost with these phones and the amount of distractions. God bless the ’90s," Aniston added.