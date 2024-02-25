Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez Gush Over Each Other at 2024 SAG Awards: Watch

The mom-of-three noted how The Morning Show is "creating adult conversations about issues that we’re dealing with every day in real time in our workplace environments and in our personal lives, so it helps us process. It mirrors a lot of what’s going on in the world, and life is complicated."

"And there’s something about allowing people to sit and digest [weekly], because everything is so fast. People’s attention spans are just so limited. To have a moment to sit and digest and think about it and talk about it, maybe watch it again to try to understand it. Then to go back to when we used to communicate with one another and connect with one another, which is something that I feel that we have drastically lost with these phones and the amount of distractions. God bless the ’90s," Aniston added.