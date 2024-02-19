Selena Gomez Strips Down and Indulges in Croissants During '40-Hour' Paris Vacation: Photos

“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” an insider spilled of Gomez. "Selena is in a much better place now.”

According to the source, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is "no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people's opinions."

“She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed,” the insider added. "Benny makes her feel extremely confident."