Selena Gomez Strips Down and Indulges in Croissants During '40-Hour' Paris Vacation: Photos
Selena Gomez was feeling sultry and free in Paris!
The pop star, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 18, to give fans a glimpse into her quick trip to France, where she showed skin and enjoyed some delicious food.
"40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22 🤍🔒," Gomez captioned the slew of snaps while promoting her upcoming single.
In the pictures, the former Disney Channel star rocked some chic ensembles as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, soaked in a bubble bath and chowed down on a croissant and a bag of chips.
"Are you even real ? ♨️😍," one social media user gushed over the images in the comments section.
"It’s giving MOTHER 💕💕," a second fan wrote about Gomez.
"So bomb wow❤🔥," a third chimed in about the getaway.
The Only Murders in the Building actress has been embracing her self-confidence more than ever with the help of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, whom she went public with last year.
“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” an insider spilled of Gomez. "Selena is in a much better place now.”
According to the source, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is "no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people's opinions."
“She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed,” the insider added. "Benny makes her feel extremely confident."
"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time. They make an adorable couple," the insider explained of Gomez's new love.
The chart-topper has gone through intense struggles when it came to comparing herself to other people, especially after her split from Justin Bieber.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she said during a recent interview of feeling down while scanning social media after the breakup. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"
"I grew up being a people pleaser," Gomez explained of her evolution. "I had a responsibility at a very young age, young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you're not right, then you can't work."