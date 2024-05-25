Reginae Carter Admits Dating Is 'Hard' as Lil Wayne's Daughter: 'You Never Know What People's Motives Are'
Between having Lil Wayne as a father and getting to consider Beyoncé family, Reginae Carter has had quite the unique life.
Now age 25, the famous offspring has made her way into Hollywood — and may or may not be searching for "the one."
In an exclusive interview with OK!, Reginae candidly opens up about her acting career, reflects on growing up in the spotlight and provides the inside scoop on her dating life while promoting her latest partnership with BLK, "the No. 1 dating and lifestyle app for the Black community," per the platform's website.
In 1998 at age 16, Lil Wayne welcomed Reginae into the world with his then-girlfriend and now-ex-wife, Toya Johnson.
For nearly 10 years, the Boxed In star lived her life as the only child of arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time — meaning she was handed fame at a young age and had to learn how to navigate it all — and fast.
Understanding the level of stardom her father had, and still has, might have been a bit tricky at first, but things seemed to click "when Beyoncé kissed me on my forehead," Reginae shares with a laugh.
"Growing up, I always went to awards shows and stuff like that. It's real like when you see people on TV singing and they're like, 'Oh hey, niece.' They're calling you their niece and their cousins and you're like, 'Wow, 'you're famous.'"
"I started just realizing, this industry is my family," she explains, noting she figured out her "dad is famous" when she was "really young."
Now an adult with three younger brothers, Reginae certainly figured things out, but she would be lying if she said it was easy.
"It's definitely hard," she tells OK!. "It's kind of — I wouldn't say it's harder for me — but harder for people in my situation because you never know what people's motives are."
Especially when it comes to maintaining trust in romantic relationships, Reginae noted: "You never know if they're dating you for you."
Luckily, Reginae knows what she's "looking for" and can easily spot "any signs of a groupie."
Plus, Lil Wayne is "the last resort" when it comes to which family members Reginae introduces to a potential suitor.
"Nobody's meeting" him, she quips while clarifying the "Lollipop" rapper isn't "strict" with her "dating," however, interacting with him just "comes later on down the line."
"If you really want to get to my heart, you [have to] get to my mother first, then you're gonna meet my dad," Reginae declares of her mom, Toya, Lil Wayne's high school sweetheart who was married to the award-winning artist from 2004 to 2006.
While dating can be a bit difficult in Reginae's situation, the IFITIN founder feels lucky to have an app like BLK, which blends love and lifestyle in order to navigate the waters.
"You can see how people really move," she admits. "You can see what they like. I love that it's diverse, too, because it's older people, younger people, different races, so you can be yourself on it."
Aside from being single and ready to mingle, Reginae has exciting things in store for her career.
"I just wrapped up a movie called Nothing Even Matters," she shares of the upcoming action film, noting she absolutely "loves" acting while telling fans to "stay tuned," as the motion picture should come out "later this year."
The actress is also working on the second season of her and her mom's reality show, Toya & Reginae.